MONTPELIER – Two long-serving Democrats have been reelected to the House district that represents Montpelier.
According to unofficial results Tuesday night, Rep. Mary Hooper received 3,897 votes, Rep. Warren Kitzmiller received 3,189 and Progressive challenger Glennie Sewell received 1,107 for the Washington-4 district.
Hooper, the former mayor of the Capital City, was “delighted and appreciative” to be selected for her seventh consecutive two-year term. She said she was looking forward to getting back into the “virtual State House” and continue working for the city and the state. Legislators have been working from home since March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Hooper said her focus will be on figuring out what the future is going to bring Vermont as it continues to deal with the pandemic and she wants to build the state back so that it’s stronger and better than before.
Hooper also thanked the poll workers for the quick election results, something that wasn’t guaranteed due to ballots being mailed to every active voter in the state because of the pandemic.
“It’s pretty fabulous that we’re seeing results so quickly and in such an orderly way. I was impressed,” she said.
Kitzmiller, who once served on the City Council, said he was pleased to be picked for his tenth full term. He first served for a year in his late-wife Karen’s seat after she died.
Kitzmiller said representatives are picked because residents don’t have time to follow issues themselves.
“They look around the community and say, ‘Well, who do we trust? Who would probably represent my interests overall?’ And for, gosh, it’s been 19 years now, they’ve decided that I’m worthy of that trust and I appreciate that,” he said.
Besides figuring a way out of the pandemic, Kitzmiller said his focus will be on reapportionment as a member of the Committee on Government Operations. That’s when the state redraws legislative districts for the House and the Senate based on the U.S. Census, currently underway.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
