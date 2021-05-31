The Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph held its annual ceremony to remember fallen soldiers on the traditional day of Memorial Day, May 30. During the ceremony on Sunday afternoon, the Spaulding High school Junior ROTC Honor Guard and Vermont National Guard Honor Guard provided military honors which included a firing of three volleys and playing of “taps” U.S. Rep. Peter Welch was among the speakers. Also in attendance was Vicki McLaughlin, mother of Sgt. Scott McLaughlin who was killed in action on Sept. 22, 2005, in Ramadi, Iraq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.