BOLTON — Vermont State Police report that a man is dead and a woman is being interviewed by detectives following an apparent homicide reported in the town of Bolton on Saturday.
The man, believed to be 45, and the woman, believed to be about 30, lived together at a studio apartment on the Bolton Valley Access Road, police said.
They both worked together at the Bolton Valley Resort, Major Dan Trudeau said during a news conference.
While no names had been released as of late Saturday afternoon, Trudeau urged co-workers at Bolton Valley Resort aware of the couple to contact police with any information about interactions between the two in the past week or so.
No criminal charges have been filed.
The woman has retained a lawyer and was at the state police barracks in Williston talking with detectives, Trudeau said.
The woman made an emergency 911 call about the dead body shortly after 7 a.m., but investigators are still trying to determine the time and date of the death, State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said.
The 911 call was received by the St. Albans Police emergency dispatch center and was later transferred to the state police barracks in Williston, Trudeau said.
Two responding state troopers found the woman at the apartment unharmed. There is no known threat to the public, police said.
A search warrant was obtained for the residence by late afternoon and the Vermont Crime Scene Search team left the barracks about 4:45 p.m. to go conduct the search.
The body remained at the scene, but will eventually be brought to the office of Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 878-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.