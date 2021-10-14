MONTPELIER — One of the requests needs a bit more fleshing out, but the Capital City's Homelessness Task Force has asked for and been given more funding due to higher need.
At the City Council's regular meeting Wednesday, Rick DeAngelis, a member of the task force and executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, said homelessness is a serious challenge for the city and Washington County, more so now than it has been during the past 30 years.
DeAngelis said he estimated the rate of homelessness in Montpelier is about three times greater than the state as a whole.
He said right now there are 300 people who have been identified as unhoused in the county. DeAngelis said 200 of them are currently living in motels on vouchers from the state. He said about 50 of those people are living in the Econo Lodge in Montpelier, taking up every room in that motel. Those currently staying in motels and hotels under state vouchers are expected to lose that housing on Oct. 23 because state officials have said the program is too expensive to maintain.
DeAngelis said his outreach staff have identified another 50 people who are currently living outdoors, with temperatures starting to fall.
To help address the needs of this population, the task force has asked for additional funding from the city. It has already allocated $45,000 from the city budget and was seeking an additional $35,883.
This request wasn't a surprise to the council. It had set aside $50,000 in pandemic relief dollars to use for this kind of purpose.
The task force wanted $23,680 to cover half of a full-time equivalent street outreach position. The Good Samaritan has secured funds for the other half of that position, according to the task force.
The task force wanted $16,103 to lease the lobby of the Green Mountain Transit Center on Taylor Street so that the unhoused have access to a restroom.
It asked for $7,500 to pay for the cost of housing people in motels when needed.
Another $3,600 would go towards 10 hours of emergency transportation a week. Task force members reported those with unstable housing can lose their motel room for 30 days if they aren't able to make it to the motel.
The task force asked for $5,000 to pay for expenses at the overflow shelter at Christ Episcopal Church. DeAngelis said he'd like to use this money for food because people using the shelter sometimes haven't had a meal in a while.
The only request that gave the council pause was $25,000 for a planning consultant to study day shelter options. Of that money, $15,000 would go to the consultant and $10,000 would pay for research and participant compensation.
Mayor Anne Watson said this might be a conflict of interest with the task force's chair, Ken Russell. Russell is the executive director of Another Way, which is a community center for psychiatric survivors that has been serving as a defacto day shelter. Watson said the proposed day shelter might create competition for Another Way.
Russell said he appreciated the question, but his program isn't supposed to be a shelter. He said Another Way has rules that participants need to follow, such as being vaccinated and wearing masks while at the facility, and there are people in the community who don't want to follow those rules. He said he's been trying to find the balance between what the mission of Another Way is and what the community needs.
Councilor Dona Bate said there might be grant funds available for planning purposes.
Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer said the task force did look into grants, but there isn't much available for planning housing.
“There's a lot of money for creating the housing and housing partnerships,” Niedermayer said.
Niedermayer said the task force wants to get the planning piece in place so it can then apply for those larger grants.
The council unanimously approved a motion granting the task force's request, with the caveat that the $25,000 for planning will be allocated, but needs some more discussion and refinement.
Councilor Lauren Hierl took the state to task for putting the city in this position.
“I'm frankly sickened that the state is not doing this. I don't think this should be falling on communities. I think this is absurd and egregious, but here we are and we have to help people in our community. And so these are some steps we can take as we look at longer-term solutions,” Hierl said.
She said there might be some policy changes that the city can advocate for, such as removing the policy where someone loses housing for 30 days because they couldn't get a ride to the room.
