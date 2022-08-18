BARRE — A homeless woman who allegedly robbed two convenience stores — one at knifepoint — in less than an hour this week remained jailed Thursday after pleading not guilty to a pair of felony charges during her arraignment on Wednesday.

During her arraignment at the criminal courthouse in Barre, Cassandra Keyes, 34, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and robbery with a weapon and larceny from a person. Both charges stem from robberies that occurred at two local Cumberland Farms stores between 1 and 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

