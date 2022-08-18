BARRE — A homeless woman who allegedly robbed two convenience stores — one at knifepoint — in less than an hour this week remained jailed Thursday after pleading not guilty to a pair of felony charges during her arraignment on Wednesday.
During her arraignment at the criminal courthouse in Barre, Cassandra Keyes, 34, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and robbery with a weapon and larceny from a person. Both charges stem from robberies that occurred at two local Cumberland Farms stores between 1 and 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
After listening to dueling arguments over whether bail should be required, Judge Kevin Griffin opted to convert the $10,000 cash bail he set following Keyes’ Tuesday morning arrest, to a $1,000 surety bond — 10% of the total.
Keyes, who Griffin was told has been staying at the Good Samaritan Haven shelter on North Seminary Street, was unable to post the bond following her Wednesday afternoon arraignment, and was being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
Court records allege Keyes brandished a knife while robbing the Cumberland Farms on North Main Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and — after being stopped by police and showing them the knife she was carrying in her backpack — robbed the Cumberland Farms on South Main Street 40 minutes later. No knife was used in the second robbery.
In an affidavit filed with the court, Officer Jesse Fecher indicated that he spotted a woman who fit the description provided by a cashier at the north end Cumberland Farms, less than 30 minutes earlier while on a separate call on South Main Street. When asked, the woman — Keyes — willingly showed officers a knife in her backpack that was consistent with the one the cashier claimed was used in the robbery, according to Fecher.
However, Fecher indicated while Keyes’ story — that she had been hanging out with recent acquaintances whose names she didn’t know — was suspicious, it was at least plausible.
“I did not feel that I could extend the reason for stopping Keyes, based on what she (Keyes) had told me, so I said she could continue on her way,” he wrote.
Court records allege Keyes did — robbing the South Main Street Cumberland Farms a few minutes later. The cashier there told police no knife was used by the woman who asked him to empty the register and made off with more than $227.
Keyes was arrested nearby about 10 minutes later and, records allege, confessed to both robberies after police reviewed video footage from both convenience stores.
According to court records, none of the money was recovered. Keyes allegedly told police she gave the money from the first robbery — about $140 — to a man she identified as “J,” and was told she needed to get more money.
Police claim Keyes did, but told them she threw the money from the second robbery over a nearby bridge when she saw cruisers approaching. A subsequent search of the area did not turn up any of that money, and the only notable contents of Keyes’ backpack was the knife.
Keyes, who was in the courtroom for her arraignment Wednesday, was described by her court-appointed lawyer as a currently homeless mother of six whose children are staying with her father in Danville. Her attorney said she was “open to treatment” for what Griffin said appeared to be “substance abuse issues.”
“This would be a terrific referral to treatment court,” he said.
If Keyes is able to post bond, Griffin imposed a number of conditions that would apply to her release. One of them would involve an a 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew at Good Samaritan Haven. She also would be precluded from possessing any weapons, going to any Cumberland Farms, or having any contact with either cashier.
Griffin noted Keyes’ criminal history includes eight misdemeanors and a couple of felony convictions.
Both charges she now faces are felonies, though one involving the robbery where the knife was allegedly used carries a stiffer sentence. If convicted on that charge, Keyes could be sentenced to at least one and not more than 15 years in jail. A conviction on the larceny charge would a sentence of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500, or both.
