BERLIN — A skeptical select board has agreed to at least discuss a local hotel’s request to expand the number of rooms it can make available to unhoused individuals using state vouchers.
Board members made no promises on Monday night, but said they are willing to meet with owners of the Hilltop Inn, provided representatives of the state Department for Children and Families are at the table as well.
Town Administrator Vince Conti said the state’s participation is crucial because it is a key player in a relationship that hasn’t worked well, from the town’s perspective, since the Hilltop was pressed into service as a super-sized homeless shelter early on in the pandemic.
Conti didn’t get any argument from Police Chief James Pontbriand, who has consistently complained his short-staffed department has struggled to keep up with calls emanating from the hotel at the intersection Airport Road and Route 62.
During the past two years, Pontbriand has complained to a sympathetic select board and to state officials who apparently agreed to stop making what he believes is a bad situation any worse.
That state-level decision is what brought the Hilltop lawyer, Philip Zalinger, to Monday night’s meeting in an effort to determine whether the board is interested in discussing possible solutions to a well-documented and persistent problem.
Based on complaints, Zalinger said the state has capped the number of rooms that can be used at 60 and isn’t issuing new vouchers to replace those who — for whatever reason — leave the Hilltop.
Zalinger said the Hilltop owner, Durga Enterprises Inc., would like that “lid” lifted, and to explore what it would take to secure the town’s blessing to increase the number of rooms it makes available to those with state vouchers from 60 to 70.
Zalinger said his client didn’t attend Monday night’s meeting at his suggestion, and agreed he should test the waters first.
“We’re not going to make a proposal unless the town select board is interested in hearing a proposal,” he said.
Zalinger said he wasn’t prepared to discuss specifics and cautioned board members not to view an arrangement the Cortina Inn recently reached with Rutland Town as an “outline” of what might be offered to ease concerns in Berlin.
“I think it’s unfair to use that (Rutland Town) model as an outline of what might be presented,” he said.
Among other things, the Cortina Inn’s arrangement with Rutland Town involved a $75,000 payment to cover the cost of additional policing provided there for the past two years, as well as an agreement to pay $22,500 a month to the town between October and March.
Zalinger represents the Cortina Inn, and one of the principals in the company that owns that hotel — Anil Sachdev — is also a principal of Durga Enterprises.
At least initially, it appeared the board might politely decline Zalinger’s overture.
“I can’t speak for the rest of the board, but I’m not really in favor,” Chair Brad Towne said. “There’s just too many problems and too much cost to the town.”
Other members were similarly skeptical after Pontbriand explained his officers have responded to nearly 85 calls at the hotel since Oct. 1, and the chief openly worried about what he characterized as consistent reports from residents — and even some staff — that such calls were being “discouraged” by the hotel’s owners. He suggested he’d heard similar concerns in Rutland Town.
Responding to a question from board member Flo Smith, Pontbriand described his communication with the Hilltop’s owners as “cyclic,” and noted their recent hiring of an unlicensed, unregistered company to provide security created a legal wrinkle that had to be ironed out.
All that said, Pontbriand acknowledged, the problems have been a relatively small percentage of those staying in state-subsidized rooms at the Hilltop.
That assessment was echoed by Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven.
“It’s a few bad actors that are creating these calls,” said DeAngelis, whose nonprofit has been paid by the state to provide services to unhoused residents at the Hilltop.
DeAngelis suggested the problems aren’t as pronounced as they were earlier in the pandemic, and he was surprised by the number of recent calls reported by Pontbriand.
“We think it has gotten better there,” he said.
Zalinger suggested the current arrangement creates a conundrum that disincentivizes the Hilltop owner from taking steps to remove those who are causing problems, because replacing them simply isn’t an option.
“It’s a fly in the ointment,” he said.
Board members said they remain concerned about the strain Hilltop has placed on the police department and would take some convincing to go to bat for the hotel, but ultimately indicated they were at least willing to have a conversation with its owners and the state.
“It’s probably something that needs to happen anyway,” Towne said.
