MONTPELIER — The Parks Commission’s review of a proposed policy that, among other things, would identify city-owned properties where emergency camping would be permitted quickly turned into a process of elimination on Thursday night: not in Hubbard Park; not in North Branch River Park; not in Blanchard Park; and not in Mill Pond Park.
None of those decisions are final and even if they were, commissioners agreed it is far from clear what practical effect they would have in a city where the police chief has signaled he won’t be citing those who are homeless for camping on public property, and a county where the state’s attorney has said he won’t be prosecuting them, either.
The short list of identified areas where emergency camping would be allowed in Montpelier would get shorter still if the commission’s tentative decisions stand, and the publicly owned acreage identified for that purpose would take a staggering hit.
Though Blanchard and Mill Pond parks are blips, Hubbard and North Branch parks account for the vast majority of land city officials had tentatively identified as suitable for emergency camping as a motel voucher program that provided shelter for homeless Vermonters during the pandemic is ending.
The elected commission didn’t downplay that development during its emergency meeting in City Hall on Thursday, but members agreed it should not drive decision-making.
“We need to look out for our parks,” said Chairwoman Kassia Randzio, expressing a sentiment that was echoed by others after members tentatively agreed to take the city’s two largest parks, as well as two of its smaller ones, “off the table.”
The meeting, which spanned nearly two hours, opened on a skeptical note courtesy of Commissioner Andrew Brewer.
“We’re a long way from ‘yes,’” Brewer said, referring to a proposal that emergency camping be permitted in four city parks.
“I’m a long way from ‘yes,’” he added.
That gap never narrowed during a conversation that skipped from “ticks” to “bears” to “rare plants” to “human waste” — all generated varying levels of concern, but none more than the final one.
Though there are four outhouses in Hubbard Park, members openly feared they wouldn’t be used and the park’s distance to public restrooms was problematic. The other parks have the same problem, but no outhouses, and while commissioners discussed arming campers with shovels and toilet paper, they weren’t sold on that solution.
The commission quickly scratched Mill Pond Park and Blanchard Park from consideration. The former is a riverside park on Elm Street that was deemed too small, the latter was considered too close to homes on Wilder Street and the only area suitable for pitching a tent was said to be the playground.
Both small parks were on a list of 10 city-owned sites where city officials proposed emergency camping be allowed. So, to the consternation of many, were Hubbard Park and North Branch Park.
The prospect of including those well-used parks — particularly Hubbard — generated what Brewer characterized as an “avalanche” of feedback from residents — the vast majority of whom oppose the idea.
Commission members agreed parts of both larger parks could be suitable for camping, but those areas also were heavily used. Other areas were topographically problematic; or were home to rare plants, wetlands and natural resources that should not be disturbed.
“The problem with North Branch and Hubbard (parks) is that we can set parameters around what we want and don’t want, but I don’t think we can communicate what those parameters are effectively and therefore they won’t be followed at all,” Randzio said.
Absent an easy way to delineate areas of the parks that were suitable for camping, Randzio said it would be best not to “legitimize” that activity in the first place.
“We can mitigate the issues by just making it clear this (camping) is not OK,” she said.
Commissioner Dan Dickerson said he wasn’t convinced the parks would be overwhelmed by homeless campers based on the numbers that have been discussed. He wondered about the practicality of a prohibition, whether it is embraced by the City Council, or not.
“If the chief of police is not going to enforce the barriers we put up, then our barriers are useless,” he said.
While the commission took four sites off a list, it was asked to review whether members are open to adding three that city officials had excluded due to their proximity to the river, the bike path, or both.
All are parks though none are maintained by the Parks Department. One — Gateway Park on Route 2 across from Green Mount Cemetery — is on state-owned land, and another — Confluence Park — doesn’t yet exist. The third — Peace Park is located near Montpelier High School, between the bike path and the river.
Commissioners agreed they would need more information — and possibly some community input — before comfortably recommending camping be allowed at any or all of those parks. They said portable toilets, trash receptacles and regular monitoring would be a prerequisite at each location.
The commission plans to resume its discussion — and likely finalize its recommendation to the City Council — when it meets Aug. 2.
Councilors deferred action on the proposed “encampment response policy” at the commission’s request when it met Wednesday. It plans to act on some version of that proposal when it meets Aug. 18.
A key feature of the proposal involves flagging “highly sensitive areas” where camping won’t be permitted.
The areas remaining included the four parks the commission tentatively deleted Thursday night, small portions of two cemeteries — Green Mount and Elm Street — the Dog River Recreation Field, the stump dump off Route 12, a small parcel on Old Country Club Road, and a vacant city-owned lot at 12 Main St.
There has been some objection to the use of the Main Street lot and this week city councilors agreed to accelerate their previous approval to move a decorative pergola-type structure known as Guertin Pocket Park to that location. Guertin Pocket Park is now located at a bottleneck in the bike path on the other side of the river where it has been abused and neglected.
