MONTPELIER — The city’s Homelessness Task Force abruptly ended its review of a policy drafted in anticipation of an expected uptick in camping on public lands as the state pivots away from its pandemic-long motel voucher system.
The unanimous decision to recommend the City Council approve the draft policy when it meets next week was panned by pair of residents who argued some of its content was questionable and its approval premature.
Morgan Brown, who attended Wednesday’s hybrid meeting in person, walked out of the council chambers in disgust before the decision was made, while Stephen Whitaker stuck around to voice his displeasure.
“You made a farce out of this thing, Ken,” Whitaker told task force chair Ken Russell.
Russell, who was among the meeting’s virtual participants, expressed misgivings about how Wednesday’s session ended.
“It was unfortunate,” he said Thursday. “Things came out that deserve further consideration.”
That appeared to be Russell’s view after task force member Rick DeAngelis made the motion to recommend the council adopt the policy that had just been the subject of a sometimes spirited discussion that spanned nearly 90 minutes.
Russell wondered whether that was wise without seeing whether changes that had just been discussed were incorporated and assessing changes Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer said may yet be made.
“I appreciate the city is making an effort to recognize the reality of people living outdoors (and that) they have rights,” Russell said. But there are a lot of thorny, devil-in-the-detail questions that feel unresolved to me.”
With the task force scheduled to meet hours before next Wednesday’s council meeting, Russell wondered if a decision should be deferred until the final document was in hand.
DeAngelis, who lives in Montpelier and serves as executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, said he didn’t see the need and declined to withdraw his motion.
“We know it’s not finished, we know there’s still input coming in, we know there are issues yet to be resolved, but we are probably one of two cities in the state that have even gone to this level of thinking about people camping in our community,” he said.
Though Russell expressed reservations, Whitaker objected and Brown said later he would have, task force members Zack Hughes, Ericka Reil and Carolyn Ridpath said they were comfortable enough with the draft to recommend the council approve it.
All noted the policy could be changed if need be and Ridpath suggested task force time would be better spent attempting to address the need for accessible restrooms and lockers for the Capital City’s unhoused residents.
On that narrow point, Brown and Whitaker, who has long-lobbied for such facilities agreed. However, Whitaker blasted the city for failing to address “immediate needs” he said pre-dated the pandemic and chastised the task force for considering what he characterized as “a disingenuous camping obstruction initiative.”
Brown, who threatened to leave the meeting when DeAngelis sought to curtail public comments on the draft policy, eventually did, later explaining once it became clear the task force was poised to “rubber-stamp a seriously flawed policy,” there wasn’t any point in sticking around to see that happen. Brown, who was once homeless himself and has long been an advocate for those who are, did briefly return — for his walking stick — but left again.
One area of concern flagged by Brown and Whitaker and shared by some members of the task force involved a provision of the policy contemplates city staff keep track of encampments — even in areas where they will be allowed and those camping are breaking no rules.
Though it is hard to argue there is a right to privacy on public land, the notion the city would keep tabs on campers and alert Washington County Mental Health and other service providers of their presence, seemed unnecessary to some.
“I think people should be left alone, and if they want to volunteer where they’re at, it should be up to them,” Brown said.
Whitaker argued the policy was “upside down” — in part he believed it didn’t “establish the legitimacy of ‘high-sensitivity areas’” that would be off limits to homeless campers and in part because the more pressing concern involved providing facilities where unhoused residents could deal with the basic hygiene needs.
Though some suggested the hygiene issue was a separate question, Whitaker and Brown said it should be answered first.
The task force requested a map of areas where camping wouldn’t be prohibited and DeAngelis expressed an interest in discussing it that never happened.
The draft map supplied by Niedermayer suggests homeless encampments would not be prohibited in four parks, two cemeteries, one recreation field, the old city dump, and an undeveloped city-owned lot on Main Street.
The parks include Hubbard Park, North Branch Park, Blanchard Park and a tiny park and boat landing on Elm Street. Camping on paths and trails would be prohibited.
Green Mount Cemetery and a small cemetery on Elm Street are included, though the draft restricts camping on “plots, paths or roads” in those areas.
Rounding out the list are the old dump, the Dog River Recreation Area and the city-owned lot that sits between Shaw’s supermarket and the building that houses The Drawing Board.
Niedermayer said the Cemetery Commission discussed the draft policy at its meeting Monday and the Parks Commission is expected to take it up when it meets on Tuesday.
The task force will meet next Wednesday — hours before the City Council will be presented a final draft of the proposed policy.
Councilor Conor Casey attended the task force meeting and stressed the importance of public input, while questioning whether conducting a public line-by-line review of the policy was a worthwhile exercise. He said those with input on the proposed policy could relay their questions and concerns in writing to council members prior to next week’s meeting.
Casey also noted the policy can always be changed and was open to the idea of hosting a public hearing solely focused on the subject.
