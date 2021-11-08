If you’re looking to buy a a home in Washington County, you need to act quickly. According to local real estate companies, there are very few properties on the market, and the ones that are for sale are being snapped up quickly, often at prices well above the original asking price.
If you’re a seller, however, you can expect a quick turnover of your home, the Realtors said.
“Clearly, this is the best time in decades to sell a house,” said Montpelier City Assessor Stephen Twombly. “Everything is hot, including commercial and multi-family properties.”
Tim Heney, Heney Realtors in Montpelier, said he sees a shortage of single family homes for sale. He calls the lack of properties “pretty serious and going on for a while.”
“Usually, as the leaves drop so does buyer interest,” said Erik Reisner at Mad River Valley Real Estate in Waitsfield. “That’s not the case this year; almost every house that is for sale is getting multiple offers.”
“There are ready and willing, qualified buyers, but there’s little on the market,” noted Lori Holt, at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Vermont Realty Group in Montpelier.
“There is no selection, and if interest rates rise, first-time home buyers will be forced out of the market,” she speculated.
Realtors say the brisk activity is due, in part, to low rates for mortgages, interest by potential buyers with money to spend, and buyers from out-of-state seeking a home away from congested urban areas with a high COVID-19 count.
In Barre City, as of late last week, there were just eight single-family properties for sale, ranging from a $105,000 fixer upper to a high of $219,900, according to Holt. Currently, there are 22 properties under contract and they range from $100,000 to $369,000. The median for days on the market is 37.
“That’s very good,” she said.
In the same timeframe, Barre Town had 26 properties under contract between $130,000 and $600,000, with a slim 18 median days on the market. There are just 11 active listings here ranging from $59,000 to $799,000.
Heney categorized the Waterbury real estate market as “strong.” Looking at properties throughout the county, including Waterbury, he labeled the sales potential as “a well-balanced market around the county.” He said “the interest is wide, and land sales are terrific.”
When it comes to land, Heney said potential buyers are “looking at land as a solid investment.” The most attractive land “is lots that are permitted and ready to sell.”
Waterbury has five active listings with prices from $249,000 to $1.5 million, Holt said. Six homes are under contract with sales pending. They range in price from $425,000 to $2.5 million with just 11 days as the median before they go under contract.
Reisner said towns in the valley (and elsewhere) will have to do a reassessment based on the rise in property values.
Buyers here are “people migrating from more populated cities and second home buyers, Reisner said. “While some buyers are COVID “refugees,” Reisner said the market here was hot even before the pandemic. After his office shut down for COVID in spring 2020 and then reopened two months later, “the flood gates opened,” he said.
As of Nov. 3 there were 103 single family home sales in the Mad River Valley this year. Currently, there are 22 homes under contract or pending sale. The average sale price here is $621,500, with the median price $450,000.
Other towns in the county show similar availabilities for single-family homes. In Northfield, there are just six active listings ranging from $114,900 to $1.2 million. There are five homes under contract and the median for days on the market is 11. The price range for homes under contract is $140,000 to $499,500.
“There are a lot of properties where people compete and over-bid,” said Holt, of the current market.
Some home owners who are not selling are concerned that such a hot market with many sales finalizing above the listing price will negatively affect property taxes in the future.
“We’re seeing some sales as much as double or more than their 2010 values,’’ said Twombly, the city assessor. That was the last time there was a city-wide reappraisal.
Current sales prices indicated the current market values of homes.
“Whether those values will be sustained over time remains to be seen,” said Twombly, “another recession or rising interest rates could negatively affect market values.”
According to Twombly, “most people assume a reappraisal will raise their taxes.” However, he noted, while “everybody’s values will go up, there will be a new assessment in 2023, and after that assessment “it doesn’t mean their taxes will go up.” As he explained, “taxes usually rise 3% to 5% a year. When people vote a budget, that is what increases the taxes,” not necessarily how much the assessed value of a property rises.
Sales above the listed price, according to Heney, “will affect home values,” however. As he sees it, “the tax loop takes longer to have an effect. In Montpelier, the sales now will be the gold assessment and will move values up.”
All of the Realtors interviewed agreed that homes without adequate internet speeds or poor cell phone access are more difficult to sell than those whose digital umbrella is well-covered.
“Rural areas without good internet and cell coverage are a concern to potential buyers and “a question people ask,” said Heney. If those services are inadequate they can be a deterrent to a sale. “It’s basic to people. People are working from home,” he explained.
“You need to have internet availability,” said Holt. “People coming from DSL homes can be frustrated.” Another factor that can impact a sale is the extent of cell coverage because “people still want their cell phone number, they would like to not pay for a land line.”
Heney said he is optimistic about the future for continued strong sales in Montpelier. “If I had a crystal ball, we are talking about 88-100 range of sales, which is on track for a normal year for the number of sales.”
Average sales prices will have gone up significantly in the Capital City in the 10% to 14% range, instead of the 2% to 3% appreciation range in recent years.
Besides, there are plenty of buyers, the Realtors said.
“I do not see buyer demand dropping as most homes receive multiple offers,” said Reisner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.