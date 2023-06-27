CHELSEA — State Auditor Doug Hoffer says the Orange County Sheriff’s Department can’t currently be audited because of financial irregularities.

According to a news release, under state law, each sheriff’s department in the state is audited by Hoffer’s office every two years, and when a sheriff is replaced. Bill Bohnyak was defeated by George Contois, an Orange County sheriff’s deputy at the time, in the November election. Bohnyak had served for 16 years as sheriff.