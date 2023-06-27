CHELSEA — State Auditor Doug Hoffer says the Orange County Sheriff’s Department can’t currently be audited because of financial irregularities.
According to a news release, under state law, each sheriff’s department in the state is audited by Hoffer’s office every two years, and when a sheriff is replaced. Bill Bohnyak was defeated by George Contois, an Orange County sheriff’s deputy at the time, in the November election. Bohnyak had served for 16 years as sheriff.
Hoffer’s office contracts with McSoley McCoy & Co. to perform the department audits, according to the release.
“The conclusion that the audit could not be completed was not made lightly but the conditions our auditing contractors found left them with no choice,” Hoffer said in the release. “The problems were varied and extensive, from inaccurate bookkeeping entries to questionable use of bank loans to unsound management of assets.”
During the past seven months of Bohnyak’s time in office, auditors report they found a department loan for $225,000 that was supposed to be used for upgrades for the sheriff’s department building in Chelsea was actually used to buy and outfit vehicles and to cover department expenses, including uniforms, bonuses and dues. The release states auditors also found property and equipment that had not been properly accounted for, all vehicle loan balances were inaccurately reflected on financial statements, accounts receivable and accounts payable reports as of Jan. 31 had been materially misrepresented, debt accounts were inappropriately accounted for, bank accounts hadn’t been reconciled, and $19,000 worth of “employee advances” to former employees were on the books without any agreement documenting terms of repayment.
“While my office has helped improve the overall landscape of sheriff accounting in Vermont, we continue to encounter problems,” Hoffer said in the release. “The only real tools we have at our disposal are training and issuing financial audits. State law continues to grant sheriffs tremendous discretion concerning the use of department funds and assets. Hopefully, the process set in motion by this year’s Act 30 will begin to make the use of these funds more transparent and accountable.”