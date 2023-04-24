BERLIN — Hobby Lobby’s return to Vermont this weekend drew shoppers from all over to the Berlin Mall.
In the space long held by J.C. Penney, the new craft store was packed over the weekend. It was considerably less so on Monday morning, though that doesn’t mean there weren’t folks waiting well before the doors opened at 9 a.m.
Some made a trip of it. Linda Dover drove down from Milton, and Michelle Barber and Sue Crete both came from Colchester.
They weren’t alone, though most of the others didn’t need to use Interstate 89 to get there.
It was a quick trip up Route 62 for Marvin Carey and Phyllis Hussey, who live on North Main Street in Barre, and Nancy Moran and Karen Demers live in neighboring Barre Town.
A scrapbooking enthusiast who recalled traveling to the Hobby Lobby in Rutland before that store closed four years ago said she’s been waiting patiently since Christmas to use a $50 gift certificate.
“I’ve got it with me,” she said.
Crete, an avid crafter, came armed with a long list of supplies she uses to make patriotic gnomes. Normally, that would mean crossing Lake Champlain to shop at the Hobby Lobby in Plattsburgh, New York. On Monday, it meant taking the lake out of play and driving from Colchester to Berlin and back again.
“It’s nice I don’t have to pay for the ferry,” she said.
While Crete had a long list, Carey and Hussey were both hungry for yarn and happy they didn’t need to make the 150-mile round-trip to Claremont, New Hampshire, which they’ve been doing a few times a year since the Rutland store closed in 2019.
Carey said she uses yarn to make “baby cocoons” and Hussey cranks out everything from baby sweaters, mittens and hats, to decorative towels and plush “stuffies.”
“We’ve got 35 totes of yarn at home,” said Carey, who spent part of the time waiting for Hobby Lobby to open Monday using his loom to make another baby cocoon.
Carey and Hussey weren’t part of the large crowd that kept the cash registers ringing at Hobby Lobby on Saturday. They were busy working a craft fair at the Canadian Club in Barre Town and weren’t aware the store was opening early.
“We’re here today,” Carey said with a shrug that suggested the yarn inside the store’s sliding glass door wasn’t going anywhere.
It wasn’t, and neither were any of the other 70,000 products, which ranged from floral arrangements, fabrics, frames and furniture to wicker baskets and wall art.
Most who showed up early were familiar with the Hobby Lobby experience.
Carey and Hussey were headed for the yarn, Dover was interested in fabric and Barber wanted to browse the home decor while keeping an eye out for a tablecloth.
Then there was Demers, who dabbles in macramé and “painting on boards,” had never set foot in a Hobby Lobby before. Not in Rutland, not in Claremont, not in Plattsburgh, and if they hadn’t announced 18 months ago one of the stores would be opening at the Berlin Mall she wouldn’t have known the Oklahoma City-based retailer even existed.
“I never heard of it until it was coming here,” she said, explaining she arrived in “why-not-check-it-out mode.”
When the doors opened, Demers and others who had been waiting streamed in, even as others were just showing up.
Christina LaRock was one of them.
Though LaRock, who lives in Barre, had heard of Hobby Lobby, like Demers, she’d never been in one of the stores before.
“They have a lot of stuff,” said LaRock, whose 3-year-old son, Calvin, enjoyed his trip down the mirror aisle.
LaRock was in full “browse” mode, though she said she was particularly interested in the yarn selection.
“I’m a crafter,” she said.
Leanna Triana was impressed by the display and struggling to take it all in.
“I could spend all day here,” the West Topsham woman said while touring the store with her husband, Christian, and children, Jason, 9, Eleanor, 8, and Daniel, 6.
Two successful days down and a third underway, the store’s manager, Darlene Brassford, said she was pleased to see more happy customers and optimistic about the store’s spring break launch.
Brassford knows of what she speaks. She opened the store in Plattsburgh nearly six years ago and managed it before shifting her focus to opening the new 41,00-square-foot store in the Berlin Mall.
For Brassford, who lives in Williston, that saves a round trip on the ferry to get to work.
Brassford said the store has 22 employees and most — if not all of them — were on hand Monday morning to pose for a photograph just before the store opened and they got to work.
“We’re still hiring,” she said, noting the store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.
The addition of Hobby Lobby adds a true second anchor to the main mall, which has been without one since Penney’s closed three years ago.
The last of the original tenants of a mall that opened in 1987, Penney’s closing created a 34,000-square-foot vacancy in the shopping complex that had Walmart on one end and suddenly nothing on the other.
It took more than a year, but that has now changed.
Over the winter, Five Below opened in the mall and Hobby Lobby now occupies what once were a string of storefronts, the largest having served as the long-time home of J.C. Penney.
(1) comment
I don't think it would be so popular if people knew that they don't give healthcare to women. There are many other craft stores who do not treat women like this.
