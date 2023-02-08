MONTPELIER — No shots were fired, no students were injured or worse, and for a short while Wednesday morning none of that mattered to anyone even loosely connected to 21 Vermont schools targeted by what quickly proved to be false reports of an "active shooter" on campus.
The calls, which, with one exception, were made to local police departments between 8:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, had law enforcement in 21 communities scrambling. It left students and staff in as many schools confused, and parents, like Tawnya Kristen, on edge.
Before social media exploded with often inaccurate information about what was and wasn’t happening where, Kristen was reading a message from her daughter, Olivia. The text indicated students at Montpelier High School had just been ordered to “clear the halls” and one of her friends spotted a state trooper run by with an AK-47.
Kristen’s response?
“I drove fast,” she said.
Moments later Kristen was at the entrance to Montpelier High School — one that was clogged with emergency vehicles. She was eventually joined by her husband, Brian McLay, who drove from his job in Barre after getting a call from his wife.
“I was OK until I called him (McLay), and I had to say it out loud,” Kristen said. “I just couldn’t stop shaking.”
Though her daughter was still inside the school, Kristen was calmer as she relayed the story because by then authorities had indicated that the call appeared to be a hoax. They were completing a second sweep of the school before giving the “all clear.”
By then police on scene in Montpelier were aware similar calls had been made in other communities, but none knew the scope of what Gov. Phil Scott later described as an “act of terrorism,” and Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison suggested fit the profile of “swatting” incidents that have occurred elsewhere in the nation, including Maine and New Hampshire in recent months.
Morrison said Wednesday morning’s calls all appear to have been intended to provoke a large emergency response in the absence of a real emergency — a practice referred to as “swatting.”
All of the calls reported active shooters at schools from Alburgh and Newport to Brattleboro and Bennington, and at least one indicated two students had been shot. None were 911 calls and, because Alburgh doesn’t have a police department, the call there was made to the town clerk’s office.
Morrison described the messages as “very similar,” but not identical, while suggesting some — or all — may have been “technologically created.” All, she said, represent criminal acts that are under state and federal investigation.
Morrison provided the update during a noon news conference that capped a dizzying morning for police across the state and opened with the governor expressing his appreciation for their diligence and concern about what had transpired earlier in the day.
“These calls were a hoax — an act of terrorism designed to create chaos and stoke fear that can be exploited,” Scott said during the hastily arranged news conference that featured a call for unity.
“I realize how unnerving this is for students, teachers, parents and Vermonters alike, but now that we’ve identified this was a hoax my hope is that we can use this energy to come together because unity is the most powerful way to make sure terrorists don’t achieve their goals,” he said.
The list of schools that were targeted Wednesday is long, Morrison predicted would likely get longer still even as she warned against dismissing such calls as a hoax.
Scott said he hoped the calls wouldn’t become routine disturbances.
“This shouldn’t be normal,” he said.
Though the calls were hoaxes, some parents and students who gathered at the entrance to Montpelier High School said the premise of the calls wasn’t all that far-fetched.
“It’s very much the new normal,” Merrick Modun, said even as his sentiment was echoed by fellow senior, Gabriel Hall.
“I saw a cop run into the school … and I didn’t think: ‘What the hell;” I thought: ‘It happened here,’” Gabriel Hall said.
Then there was a parent, Laureli Morrow, whose son, Gus, was still home when his school was locked down.
“The sad part is, this could be real,” she said. “We live in a world where this could be a real thing.”
Montpelier police confirmed an unknown male caller with an out-of-state telephone number called the local dispatch center at 9:25 a.m. and reported shots were fired in a specific room at the local high school, two students were injured, and there was a fight in progress. The caller also indicated the “shooter” was wearing a blue shirt and black pants.
Police were on scene within minutes and conducted a quick sweep of the building. A more thorough second sweep was conducted as a precaution with the assistance of the Vermont State Police, Capitol Police, officers from departments in Barre, Barre Town and Berlin, and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the enforcement arms of the state Department of Motor Vehicles and the state Department of Liquor Control. That search was concluded shortly after 10:30 a.m., though, it appeared clear the call was part of a broader hoax.
Students at Montpelier High School were dismissed at noon and a planned pep rally was canceled.
The response in Montpelier was mirrored to varying degrees in other districts that were the subject of calls and some schools that weren’t on the list took modest precautions as events were unfolding.
Though there were several exceptions, most of the schools that were the subject of calls received during a 90-minute span on Wednesday were public high schools. In addition to Montpelier that list includes public high schools in Arlington, Brattleboro, Colchester, Enosburg, Essex, Fair Haven, Middlebury, Milton and Randolph. It also includes Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Highgate, North Country Union High School in Derby, and Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon.
North Country was one of two Derby schools on the list. North Country Junior High School was also the subject of one of the hoax calls.
A couple of pre-K-8 schools — Alburgh Community Education Center in Alburgh, Newport City Elementary School, and St. Albans City Elementary School in St. Albans — were also the subject of hoax calls. So were several private schools, including Christ the King High School in Rutland, Grace Christian School in Bennington, Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington and United Christian Academy in Newport.
Though Morrison said the investigation is just beginning, and she hadn’t had an opportunity to review all the calls, they appear to have originated from VOIP phone numbers, or potentially “spoofed” 802 numbers and appeared to be associated with ongoing nationwide hoax phone calls involving school shootings, bomb threats and other violent events that have proved unfounded.
Congresswoman Becca Balint issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon, praising law enforcement and school districts for responding.
“Today, Vermont families were sent into panic and fear as false active shooter threats were made to high schools across the state. We now know, thanks to state law enforcement, that these threats were a hoax. As the parent of two Vermont students, I am disgusted by threats of violence to our schools," she said. "Like so many other parents today, I’m angry and I’m frustrated. As a former teacher, I am all too familiar with the training that students go through to be prepared if the unthinkable happens. But as we know, in 2023 there have been more mass shootings than days in the year. And the 'unthinkable' happens every day in this country. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to our gun violence epidemic. We cannot allow our students to live in fear in their schools."
