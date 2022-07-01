Paul Carnahan may have taken a course in preserving a library collection in school, but it’s unlikely he had a course in moving a complete library, or ever expected to digitize library materials when he came on board as the Vermont Historical Society librarian in 1990.
Yet he faced all three challenges in his 32 years in the post. He retired on June 29, leaving behind a library collection solidly in the 21st century in a building that houses a substantial collection of Vermont materials.
Part of his legacy is his stint as the longest serving librarian, by 10 years over the next contender, having worked with eight directors both appointed and acting in his long career.
Steve Perkins the current director of the Vermont Historical Society praised his retiring librarian. “He’s made great strides with the library. Our library goes back to 1838.”
Perkins said Carnahan’s job cataloging and making materials available while also building the collections, was “done masterfully.”
He said that Carnahan managed to “do the same amount of programs and work with half the staff of other states” and a relatively small budget.
Among several kudos offered by Perkins, he said Carnahan, “cares tremendously about his staff, volunteers and patrons. We’re really going to miss the human aspect of him.”
Longtime trustee Sarah Dopp from South Burlington echoed Perkins’ comments. “Paul has all the professional skills, and as a native Vermonter he had a special insight.” John Carnahan, his father was on the board of trustees and served as president of the board. Dopp said, jokingly that “the library was like a family business to the Carnahans.”
Dopp praised Paul Carnahan’s “great capacity for detail. He was intimate with the holdings of the library.” She said he possesses “extreme patience and seriousness and professionalism.” Another key to his success was his ability at “welcoming all ages. All the queries from a student to a researcher were equally important in his eyes.”
Carnahan was challenged just two years after he came to the library when a March 1992 ice jam on the Winooski River near downtown Montpelier threatened to destroy much of the library’s holdings housed back then in the Pavilion office building on State Street.
“It was a project we had to assemble a crew of people including legislators,” said Carnahan. “We were hauling boxes of manuscripts out of water from the basement. The water was coming but nothing had been damaged.”
Under his direction the volunteers moved several hundred boxes to the first floor where they stayed for several weeks. While Carnahan said he learned preservation techniques and emergency procedures at library school, he faced a difficult situation but, “no collections got damaged.” Reflecting on that trying event he said, “it was a logistical challenge for sure.”
The next challenge Carnahan and the library staff faced was when it moved in 2001 to the former middle school in Barre and the library opened in July 2002.
“We moved the whole library from the Pavilion,” he said. By his estimation “tens of thousands of books, around 35,000 manuscripts in boxes and maps in flat file drawers” had to be moved from Montpelier.
July 20, 2002 was the grand opening of the new library building. In assessing what was accomplished Carnahan said, “that was a heck of a lot harder than moving from the flood. We had to unload the shelves disassemble the shelves and reassemble them in Barre. It took weeks to move the books.”
Today’s modern library fully uses computers and has a strong internet presence. That was not the case at the Vermont Historical Society’s library in 2002. It has taken 20 years to bring the library up to speed and make it a resource for scholars and researchers worldwide through its estimated three terabytes of files. “We’ve digitized on demand, and created digital copies,” said Carnahan. “Now, we are trying systematize it more and identify collections that need digitization. We are working with other libraries to digitize and consolidate the digital images. We don’t have the plan or the funding. The hope is to have as much as possible to digitize so people can access it off site.”
Even with access to the library’s many collections online, Carnahan said, “we don’t underestimate coming here to do the research work. Scholars do like to come here and not all is digitized so they can make discoveries, handling the actual items that are primary source materials is good.”
Carnahan considers his major contribution to the library over the span of 32 years as “shepherding our various technology efforts, the whole process of getting the card catalog into an online catalog.” He is proud of “guiding it into a sensible direction in an environment of limited resources.”
Beyond the major work of digitizing the catalog, Carnahan said his day is “so full of different things, a lot of answering reference questions, scanning photos for people, providing the volunteers, managing the traffic flow coming in and collections that are gifted us.”
Dopp said Carnahan “became the go-to guy for building the website. He’s brought the library to the place where people around the world can access our collection.”
“He took on and managed the digitization and any thing needed to make the historical society successful,” said Perkins.
Asked what he will do upon his retirement, the 63-year-old Carnahan said that beyond an eight-day, 400-mile bike tour along the Erie Canal, not much will change for him. “I don’t have any long-term plans. I’m staying in Montpelier, getting involved in a reconstituted Montpelier Historical Society and I might do some volunteer work at VHS on collections.”
