BERLIN — A chronically short-handed police department is at a tipping point and Chief James Pontbriand told a concerned Select Board the state’s sheltering arrangement with the Hilltop Inn could be the proverbial straw.
It’s a numbers problem in more ways than one, according to Pontbriand, who told the board he has too few officers at his disposal to deal with the avalanche of issues emanating from a motel where, in his view, there are far too many people staying in state-subsidized rooms.
The latter number peaked at more than 90 and is still hovering in that neighborhood.
Pontbriand told the board that would pose a problem even if his department were fully staffed.
For a variety of reasons, it’s not.
On paper, Pontbriand should have eight officers at his disposal, but two of those positions are vacant and another two aren’t able to assist at this time. One is on family leave and another is at the academy.
Pontbriand said that leaves himself and four other officers — all of them working excessive overtime — to cover open shifts.
Pontbriand said that would be a problem even if the Hilltop wasn’t creating the inordinate drain on the short-staffed department’s limited resources that it has been for some time.
Since the start of the year, the Hilltop has been responsible for more than 22% of the incidents handled by Berlin police and 28% of arrests.
During the past month, Pontbriand said the local department has responded to 150 calls at the motel and, while some were “self-generated” in hopes of deterring bad behavior, most weren’t.
“A majority … is someone calling us to the Hilltop,” he said.
Pontbriand said he was on scene breaking up a fight at the motel a couple of weeks ago, when he got a call another fight had broken out on the property. Both incidents required the use of force to resolve, putting officers he can’t afford to lose at risk of injury, illness or both.
Pontbriand said there have been at least 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from those sheltering at the Hilltop.
“My concern is … if one of my officers gets hurt responding to a call there and getting into a tussle with someone or gets COVID it’s going to create a real problem,” he said. “We’re already at bare bones managing shifts.”
That is evident in overtime expenses, which are running $30,000 over budget, that are at least partly due to problems at the Hilltop.
One recent example, according to Pontbriand, involved the need to call in officers to deal with a “major fight” in the Hilltop parking lot because the officers who were on duty were busy helping search for someone who got lost on the trails by Berlin Pond.
“Issues at the Hilltop are taking away from services that we provide to our community as a whole,” he said.
Pontbriand said he has made that clear to the state Department of Children and Families (DCF), urging them to “draw down” the number of people housed at the Hilltop to a more manageable number.
According to Pontbriand 60-something would be good, and 50-something would be better.
“This is … an issue the state created, putting that many people into our community without any infrastructure in place, and I find it a bit irresponsible on their part,” he said, suggesting private security is marginally helpful and doesn’t alleviate the need for his department to respond in in the event law enforcement is required.
At a time when departments are fiercely competing for a limited pool of officers, Pontbriand said State Police troopers don’t have the capacity to deal with issues at the Hilltop any more than his department does.
“We can’t find people to fill these positions,” he said.
Though Pontbriand said he has been told by the state that some “problematic” people will be removed from the Hilltop, he is skeptical the numbers will drop to the level he believes they need to.
“We may have to be more vocal in order to get some kind of resolution,” he said.
It wasn’t a tough sell.
Selectman Joe Staab said he’d run the numbers and over the past year the police department has responded to more than 1,200 calls at the Hilltop and fellow board member Carl Parton said the town had ample justification to seek relief.
“The time is now,” board member Flo Smith said, expressing a sentiment echoed by Select Board member David Sawyer.
“If we wait and lose an officer (to injury or illness) up there it’s going to be too late,” Sawyer said.
Chair Brad Towne suggested Town Administrator Vince Conti draft a letter to Gov. Phil Scott and Sean Brown, commissioner of the state Department of Children and Families, outlining the town’s concerns. The letter, he said, could be reviewed and approved by the board at its next meeting.
