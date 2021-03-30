BARRE — A Washington man has been sentenced to serve three to 10 years for setting a vehicle on fire with the blaze spreading to and destroying multiple businesses in Barre in January 2020.
Glenn I. Hill, 41, was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of second-degree arson and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, giving false information to law enforcement, negligent operation of a vehicle and driving with a suspended license. Hill pleaded no contest in December to the arson and reckless endangerment charges because he said he has no memory of what happened. He pleaded guilty to the remaining charges.
Deputy State’s Attorney Bridget Grace sought a sentence of three to 10 years to serve for Hill while his attorney, Andrew Pappone, argued for a sentence of one to three years with pre-approved furlough.
James Pontbriand, who was working as a detective with Barre City police at the time, said in his affidavit fire crews were called out to a structure fire on Boynton Street on Jan. 11, 2020. Pontbriand is now the police chief in Berlin.
At the scene, fire crews found a granite shed fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Montpelier, Barre Town, Williamstown and East Montpelier were called to assist Barre City with putting out the blaze. The fire wasn’t declared under control until the next morning.
The building, constructed in 1908, was home to Hardrock Granite, which leased space to P&E Drafting. The company allowed another company — P&G Sandblast — to store some stone in the building and Todd Anderson, of Anderson Finishing Co., had worked there.
Pontbriand said the building and everything inside it were considered a total loss. He said the damage was estimated at well over $1 million.
Police obtained surveillance footage showing a vehicle driving into the granite business and then leaving at a high rate of speed. Pontbriand said the footage then showed smoke rising from the building. A witness told police the vehicle nearly hit him while it was leaving the granite shed, according to court records.
Pontbriand said a Ford Mustang was found at the scene and belonged to Hill. Also, he said police traced the vehicle that fled the scene back to Hill. Pontbriand said it appeared Hill had been storing the vehicle at the granite business for his son and while intoxicated, he went and set the Mustang on fire to punish his son.
At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, the owners of the businesses talked about how the fire impacted them.
Heather MacAskill fought back tears when talking about Hardrock, the business she owned with her husband Scott MacAskill. Heather MacAskill said “the life was sucked out of” her husband when he lost his business.
She said it was obvious her husband was stressed from not having a job, not being able to provide for his family. MacAskill said her husband was concerned about his employees, as well as his customers whom he spent 10 years building relationships with.
“That shed wasn’t just a building, like some people refer to it as. It was a thriving business. A dream Scott had for many, many years,” she said.
Holly Anderson read a statement from her husband Todd Anderson. Holly Anderson said her husband couldn’t attend the hearing because he had to take on a different job after the fire.
“Everything I had amassed over 30 years of being in the granite finishing business was in the building. The entirety of my tools, equipment, patterns, various other things were buried in the ashes of that building that housed my business and other businesses that were destroyed by Glenn Hill,” she read.
Todd Anderson said he and his family are still dealing with the mental strain the fire caused.
City Manager Steven Mackenzie read a statement talking about the impact the fire had on the city. Mackenzie said the fire cost the city businesses, jobs and over $12,000 in property-tax revenue.
“Just as significant as the financial impact to the city is the impact to the manufacturing sector of our city by the loss of another granite manufacturing facility. This facility is likely irreplaceable, and results in the needless loss to the historic granite manufacturing fabric of our community,” he said.
While he doesn’t remember what happened, Hill said he takes responsibility for the fire and knows he’s ruined many lives. He said his drinking got progressively worse in the year leading up to the fire. He said it’s been more than a year since he last drank.
“I can’t apologize enough for the damage I’ve done. If I could take that day back and many others, I would. … The sober me would never have allowed anything like this to happen. I’ve worked very hard the last 14 months on my sobriety. To everyone involved in this, I’m so very, very sorry. And I know this doesn’t fix anything, but I’m truly sorry. If it was in my power, I would rebuild everything starting right now. I don’t expect forgiveness for what I’ve done. Just know that I will work the rest of my life to do whatever I can to pay you back for the damage I’ve done,” he said.
Before handing down the sentence, Judge Mary Morrissey said the clock can’t be turned back and lives have been permanently impacted by Hill’s crime. Morrissey said Hill knows he makes bad decisions when he drinks and managing his alcoholism is within his control. She noted Hill has been convicted of other crimes in the past and went through programming from the state Department of Corrections to address his drinking.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
