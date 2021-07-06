MIDDLESEX — No one was hurt, but a Highgate man is facing criminal charges after a two-car crash police say occurred when he was “backing up” on Interstate 89 late Monday afternoon.
Vermont State Police responded to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. and took one of the drivers, Foster Sherman, 59, into custody after he showed signs of being under the influence of intoxicants.
Police said Sherman and the other driver, who was not named, were both medically cleared at the scene of an accident they say was caused when Sherman shifted into reverse on the southbound lane of the interstate. While Sherman was backing up, he was struck from behind by an oncoming vehicle unable to avoid the crash.
Police said Sherman was transported to the Middlesex barracks where he was processed for driving under the influence and later released.
Sherman is schedule to be charged with DUI and gross negligent operation when he is arraigned at the criminal courthouse in Barre on July 22.
