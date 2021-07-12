BURLINGTON — A longtime senior information technology specialist for Middlebury College was released from prison Friday pending resolution of a felony charge of possession of child pornography.
Scott I. Remick, 46, of Bristol, will be on strict release conditions from federal court as the high-tech investigation by federal Homeland Security agents continues to unfold.
Homeland Security Investigators used elaborate state-of-the-art techniques to break through the special encryption and safeguards that Remick had installed on his home computer, a court affidavit noted.
HSI agents arrested Remick on Wednesday after a court-ordered search of his residence at 1153 Hardscrabble Road. He appeared briefly Thursday for a virtual court hearing, but it was recessed until Friday.
Assistant Federal Defender Barclay Johnson argued Friday that Remick is a lifelong resident of the Addison County region and has held his job at Middlebury College for a long time and also has his own computer company.
He said Remick is presumed innocent and there was no evidence that he was a flight risk. Johnson said there was much speculation in the case, but there is a lack of hard evidence that Remick would be a danger.
Remick also has strong family ties, Johnson said. Family members were in the courtroom in support.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson had argued Remick should remain behind bars as a danger to the community and a flight risk. She noted detention was possible under the law because the felony charge was considered a crime of violence because the victim was a child.
She said some of the children were depicted in handcuffs and other bondage. She called it “sadistic content” and that Remick had an active sexual interest.
“He made a choice to hide a significant part of his life,” she said.
Masterson said there was a deep concern about the level of encryption used to try to hide his crime and said it “was incredible.” She said only one of three containers with suspect child pornography has been accessed, but it contained serious material. She called Remick “a significant offender.”
She said it was unsure whether Remick still had his IT job at Middlebury College.
Middlebury College has declined to say how long Remick had worked at the institution or his official job title.
They did say in general terms that when somebody gets arrested, the college often puts that employee on leave.
Masterson said with Remick’s sophistication with computer technology she had questions whether the U.S. Probation Office, which would monitor his pre-trial release, had the technology to be able to properly oversee the defendant. She said defendants in similar cases have been known to secretly get devices after surrendering all their others.
Doyle noted the felony charge centers on possession — not production — of child pornography, and Remick has no criminal record. The magistrate still called it “very serious conduct,” but release conditions were possible.
Doyle ordered Remick to commit no new crimes, refrain from possessing child pornography, stay within Vermont, have no contact with any victims and have no excessive use of alcohol. Remick also agreed that a loaded handgun found in his home would be held by a family member.
HSI Special Agent Michael McCullagh, of South Burlington, helped execute a special long distance search warrant on July 3 that allowed federal investigators to check the computer without Remick knowing about it. The state-of-the-art technique by the HSI Cyber Operations Officers allowed them to exfiltrate, or extract files from the target computer system, court records show.
After working over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, enough evidence was obtained to secure another search warrant to enter Remick’s home on Wednesday.
