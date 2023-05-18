MONTPELIER — Plans to construct a new state-of-the-art track at Montpelier High School have been temporarily tripped up by much higher than anticipated bids.

Citing a variety of factors that fueled bids — there were only two — that far exceeded the district’s “hopeful target” of $1.7 million, Facilities Director Andrew LaRosa recommended the school board declare a financially motivated false start at its meeting Wednesday night.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

