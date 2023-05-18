MONTPELIER — Plans to construct a new state-of-the-art track at Montpelier High School have been temporarily tripped up by much higher than anticipated bids.
Citing a variety of factors that fueled bids — there were only two — that far exceeded the district’s “hopeful target” of $1.7 million, Facilities Director Andrew LaRosa recommended the school board declare a financially motivated false start at its meeting Wednesday night.
Though no formal vote was taken, board members did not object to LaRosa’s suggestion they scrap plans to start construction of the new track this summer, refine the design and rebid the project this winter.
There really wasn’t a viable option given bids, board members were told, blew past the engineer’s $1.7 million construction estimate by roughly $500,000.
LaRosa didn’t discuss the bids that were opened last Tuesday in any detail. However, Superintendent Libby Bonesteel supplied copies of both at the request of The Times Argus on Thursday.
The low bidder, J. Hutchins Inc. of Richmond, offered to complete the track project for just over $2.2 million. The only other bidder, Dirt Tech Co. of Colchester, submitted a $2.36 million proposal.
Both far exceeded the $1.9 million the board has earmarked for the entire project — including permitting, engineering and design.
While the bids were disappointing, LaRosa said subsequent conversations with the engineer, the soils expert and the low bidder yielded a strategy to reduce costs — though his inclination was not to rush it.
“In the process of construction, we would have been able to knock out a lot of that (extra cost),” he said, adding: “We weren’t going to be able to confidently know we would be able to knock all of that out of there.”
That uncertainty prompted LaRosa’s “not this year” recommendation with respect to the track project.
Given some of the factors in play, LaRosa told board members, that could be a good thing in the long run.
“This is one of those rare opportunities in construction where actually waiting is not going to hurt you inflation-wise,” he said. “I actually think prices might come down.”
Even if they don’t, LaRosa said the district won’t be hampered by the fact it solicited bids very late in the game, when many contractors were already booked and attracting bidders was a challenge.
“We were one of the last projects to be bid in the season,” he said. “That was huge.”
LaRosa said taking the time to make some strategic modifications to the project with an eye toward reducing costs was a prudent move, while predicting soliciting bids sooner than the district was able to this year would pay off.
Asked if the changes now being contemplated warranted reengaging the stakeholder group that assisted with the preliminary design of the track upgrade, LaRosa said that wouldn’t be necessary.
“Fundamentally, the project is not going to change; it is going to be a good quality rubber track,” he said, suggesting nothing that would change the functionality of what had previously been discussed is being considered.
“The stuff that we would change would be nothing anyone would notice,” he said.
The existing cinder track would still be replaced with a new rubber version that would be expanded to include eight-lane straightaways that, due to site constraints, narrow to the current six lanes in both turns.
Despite the delay, LaRosa didn’t rule out the possibility the new track would be ready to host meets in 2025 as initially planned.
Though work on the track would have been largely completed this year, it wouldn’t have been finished until next summer.
LaRosa said there is a possibility the work can be condensed into one summer. That, he said, would be a “huge savings” in addition to delivering the finished product on schedule notwithstanding the later than anticipated start.
