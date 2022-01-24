BARRE — There will be a mayor’s race in Barre, and while it won’t involve former mayor, Thomas Lauzon, his name will be on the ballot.
An afternoon of wondering and waiting ended in an unexpected way less than 15 minutes before Monday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline for candidates running for local office.
Just when it was starting to look like former councilor Rich Morey might go unchallenged in his bid to replace Mayor Lucas Herring, a last-minute flurry of consent of candidate forms changed that.
Lauzon’s came first.
Lauzon, who early on had been rumored to be considering another mayoral run, opted instead to run for the city council seat currently held by Jake Hemmerick.
Hemmerick hadn’t announced his plans. That didn’t change until minutes before the Monday’s deadline. Hemmerick isn’t running for re-election to his Ward 1 seat, the one-term councilor instead is running for mayor, providing Morey with competition.
Then there’s Sue Higby.
Higby, a former Ward 1 councilor, who ran but lost a race for mayor to Herring when Lauzon stepped down four years ago, arrived at City Hall with Hemmerick, and will be running for the seat he now holds.
That sets the stage for a race between a one-time mayoral hopeful and the man who held the city’s highest elected office for longer than anyone in Barre’s history. It’s one that pits two forceful personalities against each other in an election that came together at the last-minute.
City Clerk Carol Dawes called that part of it.
At the start of the day there was no contested mayor’s race, no candidate for a Ward 1 seat on the City Council, no opposition for the incumbent councilor from Ward 2, and no doubt there would be a race in Ward 3.
Two of those four things changed minutes before the filing deadline – hours after Dawes, who sensed some “gamesmanship” at play, said she wouldn’t be surprised by a late-afternoon flurry of of consent of candidate forms to match the one that set the stage for a series of school board races earlier that day.
Nobody was scrambling to collect signatures in the Granite City as Monday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline approached, but despite the state waiving the petition requirement to run for local office this year, Dawes was predicting candidates would wait until the very last-minute.
If you were were looking for justification for Dawes’ skepticism, Higby fueled it hours before with carefully chosen words hours before opting to run for a seat on the council.
Asked Monday about whether she planned to make another mayoral run Higby didn’t say “no.”
What she said was “no formal announcement would be made until later this afternoon,” while describing herself as a “past councilor and activist on behalf of Barre,” who was “evaluating” her options.
“I want to help Barre,” she said.
That might have meant joining Morey on the ballot, and anyone else who waited until the last-minute, in a race to replace Herring, who recently announced he would not be running for a third term.
Herring, who defeated Higby in her first mayoral run four years ago, recently announced he would not be running again.
It left open the door – one she later walked through – to running for the Ward 1 council seat now held Hemmerick. Higby was representing Ward 1 on the council when she ran against Herring for mayor and subsequently lost that seat to former councilor John Steinman.
Hemmerick’s political plans were similarly unclear, and attempts to reach him Monday were unsuccessful. His term representing Ward 1 on the council expires in March and 15 minutes before the filing deadline no candidate – not the incumbent, or anyone else — had filed the form needed to run for the office.
Lauzon eventually did, and Higby did a few minutes later.
No challenger emerged for Councilor Michael Boutin who began and ended the day as the only candidate from Ward 2. Boutin, who collected signatures and filed his nominating petition long before the state waived the requirement for pandemic-related reasons, was among those wondering whether he would be challenged at the last minute.
There was no such intrigue for Councilor Ericka Reil, who, like Boutin, announced her plans to run for reelection in Ward 3 early on and learned last week she would be challenged by Michael Deering II.
Although he applied for a vacant school board seat that former school director Giuliano Cecchinelli II was appointed to fill, Deering recently opted to run for council instead
Dawes — who, barring any last-minute filing — will be unopposed for what she has said will be her last term as the city’s elected clerk-treasurer, wasn’t ruling anything out as the 5 p.m. deadline approached.
Earlier in the day she received petitions that guarantee there will be three contested races for seats on the School Board — including the one that is jointly elected by voters in Barre and Barre Town.
Veteran School Board Chair Sonya Spaulding filed her consent of candidate form on Monday. Spaulding will be challenged for her three-year seat by William Toborg. Toborg, like Deering, applied for the recent board vacancy that was filled by Cecchinelli.
Cecchinelli also filed the necessary paperwork to run for the two years remaining on the term to which he was appointed and, at a minimum, will be joined by John Lyons Jr.
There are two candidates for the “at large” seat currently held by School Director Guy Isabelle. Both live in Barre Town and filed consent of candidate forms with Town Clerk Tina Lunt on Monday. One — Gina Akley — currently represents Barre Town on the board. The other — Nancy Leclerc — is running for the first time.
Isabelle, a long-time school director, opted not to run for the board of Barre’s two-town school district this year. Instead, he is the only candidate to seek election to an at-large seat on the board of the proposed Central Vermont Career Center School District.
Akley’s decision to run for the “at-large” seat on the Barre Unified School Board, creates a Barre Town vacancy Lunt said, will be the subject of a contested race there. Residents Terry Reil and Melissa Battah are both running for that seat, she said. As of late Monday afternoon there were no candidates for a separate two-year board seat in Barre Town.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
