BARRE — The city’s highest elected office is officially up for grabs because the man who has occupied it for the last four years just took himself out of the running.
On a night when retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie joked about his “lame-duck” status, Mayor Lucas Herring publicly declared his own by announcing he won’t seek a third term and will step down in March.
“I want to let everyone publicly know I’m not planning to run for reelection,” Herring said as Tuesday night’s City Council meeting was coming to a close.
Herring’s announcement wasn’t a complete surprise. It had been rumored for weeks and Herring said Wednesday it would likely have come sooner had he not been privately lobbied to consider running again.
Though that was never his plan, Herring opted to weigh whether to seek a third consecutive two-year term while on vacation last week. After consulting with his girlfriend, Herring said he opted against it.
“Honestly, I never had the intent of running for more than two terms,” he said.
Herring said his post-holidays announcement should provide prospective mayoral candidates time to collect the signatures of 30 registered voters and file their nominating petitions with City Clerk Carol Dawes by 5 p.m. Jan. 24.
A proponent of term limits, Herring said he stuck with his plan to impose one on himself.
“We all need to change things up,” he said less than 24 hours after acknowledging he was ready to step away from a role he has thoroughly enjoyed.
“I love this job,” he told councilors Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, Herring said it is time to let someone else lead the city, he is eager to see who steps up and comfortable whoever is elected won’t be inheriting a mess.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” he said.
Herring said the recently completed report from a pandemic-delayed “community visit” by the Vermont Council on Rural Development has already served as a springboard for tackling identified priorities — housing among them. He also cited a recently completed audit that revealed a sizable surplus and a budget proposal that, if approved by voters in March, would limit the projected tax rate increase to less than 2%.
Herring said he is comfortable with that number and hopeful voters support it so whoever is elected to replace him doesn’t have to deal with a defeated budget out of the gate.
Herring, who joked Tuesday night he once served as the city’s elected grand juror, has packed a lot into a political career that began with his appointment to the now defunct Barre City School Board in 2009. Herring was elected to the board in 2010 and again in 2011 when he mounted a successful write-in campaign for a Ward 3 seat on the City Council. Herring received 48 votes, narrowly defeating fellow write-in candidate Anthony Williams who received 43.
It was a rare race for Herring, who served concurrently on the council and the school board before stepping down from the latter panel in 2016. He was chair of the board at the time and a voluntary merger with Barre Town was in the works.
That merger was approved in Barre, but rejected in Barre Town on the same day Herring defeated Tim Boltin, 1,364-1,270, to serve on a new school board that was never seated.
Herring served briefly on the Spaulding High School Board before the state imposed the merger that created what is now the Barre Unified Union School District.
When former mayor Thomas Lauzon announced he wouldn’t run for what would have been a seventh consecutive two-year term in 2018, Herring, who was in the middle of his fourth two-year term representing Ward 3 on the council, decided to run for mayor. He was joined in the race by Sue Higby, who represented Ward 1 on the council at the time.
Herring defeated Higby, 785-561, that year and was unopposed in his bid for reelection in 2020.
Herring’s decision to step down opens the door for a mayoral race without an incumbent — something Barre has only seen once since Lauzon defeated then-mayor Peter Anthony in 2006, kicking off his record-setting 12-year run as the city’s highest elected official.
Before making his announcement Tuesday night, Herring suggested the council pump the brakes on plans to bring in a consultant to facilitate a strategic planning process. That process, he said, was best left until after Town Meeting Day, given possibility four of the council’s seven members could change in coming months.
One definitely will and while Herring didn’t say that at the time he did note a strategic delay could also allow for Mackenzie’s successor as city manager to participate in the process.
Mackenzie will retire in July, the search for his replacement is underway and could be concluded by April.
While Herring won’t run for mayor, two of the three incumbent council members with expiring terms have already filed their nominating petitions.
Dawes, who is planning to run for what she has said will be her last two-year term as the city’s clerk-treasurer, said Wednesday councilors Michael Boutin and Erick Reil have both filed nominating petitions. Boutin, the council’s senior member, has represented Ward 2 on the council since 2010 and Reil is running for what would be her second two-year term. No other candidates have yet filed petitions for either of those seats and Dawes said she has received no petitions for the Ward 1 seat now held by Councilor Jake Hemmerick, though there is still plenty of time before the Jan. 24 deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.