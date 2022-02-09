BARRE — Mayor Lucas Herring may be weeks away from leaving office, but he’s busy making the case for a municipal budget that includes four new positions and a local sales tax that would be the first of its kind in central Vermont.
Herring picked his spots, making a strategic pitch for extra staff contained in the budget voters will be asked to approve on what will be his last day in office and a plug for a proposed 1% sales tax that is also on the ballot for the March 1 elections.
On both counts, Herring’s points were underscored by City Manager Steve Mackenzie.
Though Herring is stepping down after serving two terms as mayor and Mackenzie is scheduled to retire in July, both took the opportunity to defend what they view as forward-thinking proposals.
After councilors voted, 6-1, to invest $21,500 in a consultant-led strategic planning process that will occur after at least one of them — Herring — leaves the council, talk turned to soliciting proposals from planning consultants who could assist in developing a comprehensive capital improvement plan that some, including Councilor Jake Hemmerick, have argued is a critical missing piece in a city with aging infrastructure and needs that far exceed its readily available resources.
Hemmerick, who is running against former council member Rich Morey for the right to replace Herring, reiterated his support for bringing on a consultant to assist with a capital planning process.
That process has no defined budget, but Hemmerick suggested the consultant’s role be expanded to include developing a methodology to aid staff in ranking and prioritizing projects. That methodology, he said, could reflect the urgency of the work being done, revenue potential, community support and equity and cost-saving factors.
Herring locked in on “revenue potential” in order to make what he characterized as a “shameless plug” for one of the four new positions included in the $13.2 million budget voters are being asked to approve.
Herring said creating a new assistant director of public works position would improve the city’s chances of leveraging funding for a long list of projects and equipment upgrades that will be included on the five-year capital plan.
“We’re hoping to have that additional staff so that the workload can be spread a little better, those grants can be applied for and … we’d have a good plan in place (listing) the projects that we should be working on.”
Mackenzie agreed, noting the same could be said of the proposed junior planner’s position.
“Identifying the grants isn’t hard, it’s putting together the grant applications,” he said, noting the proposed public works and planning positions would create additional staff capacity that would be “key to advancing those goals.”
Neither of the other two positions — an information technology specialist and an additional custodian — were specifically referenced, but Mackenzie stressed that was merely because neither would improve the city’s chances of landing grants to cover capital projects.
“That’s not to suggest those other positions aren’t important,” he said.
The new positions are largely responsible for the increase in a budget that calls for spending nearly $360,000 more than voters approved a year ago, an increase of about 2.8%.
Thanks to a mix of $150,000 in surplus money and federal funding, the projected tax rate increase that would accompany approval of the budget is roughly 2%.
Herring circled back to the city’s capital needs as the public portion of the meeting was ending for the first time Tuesday night in order make a pitch for a charter change that would authorize the council to impose 1% sales tax in Barre.
It took two tries, but Barre voters eventually approved a similar 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol after the more controversial sales tax was dropped from consideration.
Councilors appeared ready to abandon the proposed charter change last month before opting to revive it on the night they approved the Town Meeting Day warning. Herring and Mackenzie have since sought to make the case the revenue it would generate — an estimated $750,000 to $1 million annually — could help put a detectable dent in the city’s mounting capital needs without increasing property taxes. The sales tax — like the rooms, meals and alcohol taxes — would also be paid by those who don’t live, or own property in Barre.
While other communities in central Vermont have talked about a sales tax, none yet has one. That includes Montpelier, which, like Barre has a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol.
Hemmerick again provided the set up for Herring when he noted he’d toured the city’s public works complex for the first time and acknowledged reports that it was in “really, really, really rough condition” were spot on.
“I think it puts into perspective some of the buildings and facility needs that we have,” he said.
Cue Herring and Mackenzie. Mackenzie noted the buildings are the worst the city has and a consultant-led effort that he hoped would identify an offsite solution is in the works, while Herring said they highlight a need that could be addressed by passing the charter change and enacting a local sales tax.
“These are all projects that are going to have funding one way or another,” he said, suggesting a 1% sales tax could create that steady stream of revenue that would be earmarked for capital needs.
