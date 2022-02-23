BARRE — The minutes will reflect Mayor Lucas Herring’s last official act was to cast yet another tie-breaking vote. They will also reflect city councilors — every last one of them — deeply respect and appreciate the man who is days away from ending his four-year run as Barre’s highest elected official.
On the cusp of an election that will change at least one face on the City Council, and perhaps as many as three, Herring was applauded for his leadership, thanked for his service and had the last word — not once, but twice on Tuesday night.
Following a meeting-ending executive session Herring broke a 3-3 tie by voting to approve an easement involving private property that was incorporated in the development of the long-since completed public parking lot between Keith Avenue and Pearl Street. Though Herring’s vote was decisive as it has been more than a few times during his tenure, what he said before the council’s brief closed-door discussion mattered more.
Herring, who will never be knocked for being ill-prepared, came armed with “five pages” of notes. He kicked off what turned into a 20-minute walk down a memory lane that included everything from navigating a global pandemic to upgrading the municipal swimming pool by shrugging off the accolades from council members and City Manager Steve Mackenzie.
“That’s a lot,” Herring said during remarks that were sandwiched between a pair of standing ovations.
So, Herring suggested, is what the council confronted and accomplished during his eventful and at times contentious two terms.
As Herring readies to step down and voters prepare to select his replacement and settle a pair of contested races for two seats on the seven-member council, he said whoever is elected will benefit from the work that has been done by the current council and the people it employs.
“The city has been moving in the right direction, and it’s still poised to continue in that direction,” Herring said. “Everything we have done has set that up.”
Coming off a fiscal year that saw the city post a tidy surplus, complete a pandemic-delayed community planning process, hire a new police chief, launch the search for a new city manager and set the stage for a consultant-led strategic planning process, Herring predicted the council — whatever its composition after next Tuesday’s election — should be able to hit the ground running.
“There are no ‘gotchas,’” he said, thanking everyone from his council colleagues and Mackenzie to department heads and the local reporter for the work they do.
Herring, who has served on the council for 11 years — the last four as mayor — noted the transition came with added responsibility.
“The center (seat) is a tough place to be, but being in the center means you do have to hear from all sides,” he said. “You have to take in all the considerations from everybody — whether it’s on council or from the community — and try to find where you can broker (a compromise that can) bring Barre forward.”
Herring’s detail-heavy swan song included a few “knock on wood” observations. Boil water notices aren’t as prevalent as they were when he took office and there hasn’t been a large structure fire in awhile.
There has, Herring suggested, been sometimes slow but steady progress. Volunteerism is up substantially — largely due to the creation of new committees — the neighborhood watch program, which was once confined to two neighborhoods, now exists in 30, while the number of vacant buildings has dipped from 154 to 26 at last report.
Herring’s comments were preceded by councilors — two of whom noted they too might be attending their last meeting — expressing their appreciation for his leadership.
Councilor Michael Boutin, who served on the council with Herring long before he was elected mayor, led off and didn’t hide how he feels about Barre’s soon-to-be-former mayor.
“I absolutely love you, and I’m going to miss you so much,” he said.
Next up was Councilor Jake Hemmerick who is running against former councilor Rich Morey for the right to replace Herring.
It’s a win or go home race for Hemmerick whose first two-year term expires next Tuesday — a fact he acknowledged while foreshadowing some of Herring’s remarks.
“Working together we have really done a lot of good groundwork for this next City Council,” he said, ticking off some of the council’s accomplishment before turning his attention to the man who holds the office he hopes will soon be his.
“Thank you for all you do for the city too,” Hemmerick told Herring.
Councilor Samn Stockwell read a proclamation signed by all council members expressing their shared appreciation for Herring’s service and, in a nod to his long-standing support for Green Up Day, suggesting that annual event be named in his honor.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak echoed those who noted Herring would be missed.
“You certainly helped a bright-eyed, idealistic 20-year old navigate the sometimes mundane complexities of city government,” he said recalling his earliest encounter with Herring and the occasional disagreements that followed.
Waszazak credited Herring with never letting it get personal and for offering sometimes helpful and welcome advice.
“You were always there when it counted and … you were always an honest broker and I always appreciated that about you,” he said.
It went on. Councilor Emel Cambel said she’d learned from her former student and was impressed by how he calmly moderated some “touchy conversations” without losing his cool.
That, Cambel said, is saying something.
“I dare say this isn’t always the most peaceful place to be,” she said.
Like Hemmerick, Councilor Ericka Reil said she might not be back after next week’s election. Reil is being challenged in her bid for a second two-year term representing Ward 3 by Michael Deering II. Win or lose, Reil said she will remain active in city affairs and thanked Herring for setting a good example with respect to public service.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie piled on describing the “synergistic relationship” he developed with Herring, and praising his community outreach efforts and his work as an advocate for the city and an “ambassador” of the council.
It would have gone on, but City Clerk Carol Dawes took a pass.
“I got nothing,” she joked, noting she’d have plenty of time to talk to Herring who will be helping her with the election next Tuesday.
The election will determine whether Hemmerick or Morey is Barre’s next mayor, whether former mayor Thomas Lauzon or former councilor Sue Higby is elected to fill the Ward 1 seat now held by Hemmerick and whether Reil or Deering represents Ward 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.