BARRE — The Granite City’s signature midsummer celebration is officially off and while there will be no Barre Heritage Festival for the second straight year, plans for a somewhat smaller September-ending event are already in the works.
Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, said Thursday the “disappointing” decision almost made itself.
Lewis said lingering concerns about COVID-19, coupled with an increasingly tight time frame prompted her board to reluctantly cancel the festival that is a really big deal in Barre.
“I never want to be the bearer of bad news and take things away, but we’re looking at other communities canceling their events in July and even August, and we don’t want to be the community that says: ‘Hey, lets do this,’ and then see case numbers climb and people get sick,” she said.
Though Lewis acknowledged a phased reopening plan Gov. Phil Scott hopes will enable him to lift all pandemic-related restrictions by July 4, she said even if that happens, it would leave scant time for a psychological shift necessary to make the festival a success.
“We were uncomfortable that people were going to come out for the biggest event in Barre and feel safe,” she said.
That wasn’t the only factor.
Lewis said the fact that the last Saturday in July isn’t as far away as it seemed on what was a snow-covered late-April morning in central Vermont on Thursday was also a consideration.
With May just days away, fundraising for an event that relies heavily on it hadn’t yet started. Lewis said that was partly because of uncertainty about whether the festival would even be allowed and partly out of deference to local businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.
Lewis, who was hired less than two months before the last Barre Heritage Festival, has organized the event on short notice. However, what was possible in pre-pandemic 2019 would have been problematic this year.
Two years ago, planning was well underway and anchor events were locked in by the time Lewis was hired for a frenzied final push. This year, Lewis would have to rewrite a once-predictable script on the fly and then hope folks would show up.
Some wouldn’t.
Barre Rotarians had already decided they won’t serve breakfast — a long-time staple of the festival’s busiest day — on the lawn of Aldrich Public Library, and it isn’t clear how many other events that occur under the festival’s umbrella would be canceled as well.
It’s why, Lewis said, her board adopted a “let’s get through this year” approach to a festival that under the best-case scenario, would have kicked off less than three weeks after Vermont’s mask mandate was lifted.
“It’s just too soon,” she said, suggesting many residents might be wary of the change and feel uncomfortable attending an event that attracts a big crowd.
“We delayed it as long as we could,” she said of the decision. “We just don’t know how to make it work and make sure people will feel safe.”
Lewis said the Partnership’s board considered holding a smaller edition of the popular festival, but ultimately agreed that might hurt the brand of an established event.
Lewis predicted there will be critics of the decision, but Mayor Lucas Herring isn’t one of them.
“We can look forward to the festival next year,” said Herring, who wasn’t surprised by Thursday’s announcement.
Disappointed?
Like Lewis, a little.
“It (the festival) is just one of those symbols that we’re back to normal and, unfortunately, we still have a ways to go before we get there,” he said.
Herring credited the Partnership for putting safety first by postponing a massive Barre reunion that he’ll miss as much as anyone.
“I would like to get out and see the people I haven’t seen in a really long time, but that can wait,” he said.
It won’t have to, according to Lewis, because while plans for a big bash have been scrapped again this year, the Partnership isn’t writing off the summer.
“We want to give the community something to look forward to,” she said. “We want something to look forward to.”
Food Truck Thursdays were a hit in Currier Park last summer and this year, they will be paired with a summer series of concerts in the park that was canceled as consequence of COVID last year.
Typically held Wednesday nights, the 13-concert series will kick off Thursday, July 8, with a performance by Tim Brick and conclude on Thursday, Sept. 30, when Chris Powers takes the stage.
Lewis said Barre residents should circle that date on their calendars because it will mark the beginning of a 3-day celebration that will serve as a bridge to the planned return of the Heritage Festival next year.
According to Lewis, it isn’t intended to replace the Heritage Festival, but there will be some similarities. Instead of a July-ending fireworks display that was the only remnant of last year’s Heritage Festival, one is being planned for Saturday, Oct. 2.
By then, it will be too chilly to serve breakfast on the library lawn at 7 a.m., but Lewis said brunch is being discussed as an option.
The family-friendly event is still a work in progress, but hay rides, sidewalk sales, a book sale, a beer tent, a dinner-dance and a pop-up tent market are part of the conversation and there will be outreach to restaurants.
Lewis said a parade isn’t out of the question, but she’d prefer to under-promise and over-deliver at this stage.
It won’t be the Heritage Festival and the Barre Home Brew Festival and Competition will remain on ice until spring.
“I really don’t want COVID to dismantle it before we can even get it going,” she said of the brew fest that was punted from May to October before being canceled last year.
“We can’t have any restrictions on that,” she said of an event the Partnership hopes will become an annual spring complement to the summer Heritage Festival.
Though the Partnership is looking forward to hosting two major festivals in 2022, Lewis said she’ll need help pulling off the smaller fall event later this year.
Those with ideas about how to make the 3-day celebration that will start Sept. 30 more memorable can shoot an email to director@thebarrepartnership.com and Lewis said the same is true of prospective volunteers.
“We’ll take all the help we can get,” she said.
