MONTPELIER — Ryan Heraty is leaving the principal’s office at Union Elementary School to take over as superintendent of the three-town Lamoille South Unified Union School District.
Heraty was hired to replace outgoing Lamoille South Superintendent Tracy Wrend last week and was congratulated on his upcoming career move by his current boss and soon-to-be-peer, Superintendent Libby Bonesteel, during Wednesday night’s meeting of the Montpelier Roxbury Public School Board.
Hired days after Heraty in 2018, Bonesteel said she had no doubt he was up to the task of running a district that includes schools in Elmore, Morristown and Stowe.
“We’re going to miss Ryan very much, but we will be looking for his success over in the Stowe-Morrisville area,” she said of Heraty, who moved to Vermont from Massachusetts to accept the principal’s job at Union Elementary School three years ago.
Board members, who accepted Heraty’s resignation Wednesday night, thanked him for his service and said finding a replacement would not be easy.
“You are leaving some big shoes to fill,” School Director Amanda Garces told Heraty.
School Director Mia Moore agreed, crediting Heraty for cultivating a “positive, focused and forward-thinking” faculty that served the school well during the pandemic.
“That kind of attitude comes from the leadership … especially when things are so uncertain and scary,” she said.
Though Heraty was hired in 2018, he has been with the district longer than any of its other three principals.
Renee DeVore is in her second year as principal at Montpelier High School. Both other principals — Katie Barea at Main Street Middle School, and Beth Kellogg at Roxbury Village School — were hired last year.
With Heraty leaving when his contract expires on June 30, a search for his replacement will be launched with an eye toward filling the position before the school year starts in the fall.
A Stowe resident, who applied to fill a vacancy on the Lamoille South board but was passed over 18 months ago, Heraty was offered the superintendent’s job by its members last week.
Heraty’s hiring capped a consultant-led search that produced two finalists with central Vermont ties. Heraty, who got the job, was one. The other was Jacquelyn Tolman. Currently the director of learning and instructional impact in the Essex Westford School District, Tolman once served as assistant principal at Barre City Elementary and Middle School and later as curriculum director of the now-defunct Barre Supervisory Union.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
