BARRE — The last man standing in the School Board’s whirlwind search for a new superintendent won’t have to wait until July 1 to settle into his new job because he’s been doing it for nearly eight months.
Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey will soon have his working title — but not the work he does — reduced when he’s appointed Superintendent Chris Hennessey after board members agreed to offer the veteran school administrator a two-year contract following the virtual equivalent of a closed-door interview Wednesday night.
Though some details will still being finalized, Hennessey said Thursday he planned to accept the board’s offer and was pleased with the outcome of a thorough and thoughtful process.
“I’m feeling good about it,” he said.” I’m all in.”
Interviewed for roughly an hour, Hennessey said questions from board members — such as those posed by residents faculty and staff during a virtual forum last week — were “fair, thoughtful and student-oriented.”
“Given all that we’re going through, that was a relief to me,” Hennessey said, referring to pandemic-related challenges confronting schools across Vermont.
Sonya Spaulding, chair of the School Board, confirmed the board agreed to offer Hennessey a two-year contract following his Wednesday night interview and a subsequent meeting, which was also held in executive session.
Spaulding said the board’s comfort level with Hennessey, who has been openly auditioning for the job since his interim promotion in July, was high and the vote to offer him the job was unanimous.
The result was anything but surprising and the alternative would have put a board that intentionally launched its search before other Vermont districts now in the market for superintendents behind them all.
Hennessey assured that won’t be necessary and the search that led a diverse group of school and community stakeholders to recommend him as the sole finalist for the job will end just the way he had hoped.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” said Hennessey, who has served the Barre district in a variety of capacities through the years.
A veteran educator, Hennessey worked in Massachusetts and New Mexico before moving to Vermont in 1996 to teach the alternative program at Spaulding High School. He went on to run a similar program at Harwood Union High School in Duxbury and made what proved to be his first Barre homecoming in 2006 when he was hired as assistant principal at Spaulding. Hennessey remained in that administrative position for seven years before accepting the job as principal of Union Elementary School in Montpelier where he lives.
Hennessey returned to work in the Barre district in 2018 when he accepted the co-principal’s job at the city’s pre-K-8 school. His duties involved oversight of the middle school program — a job he performed until shortly after last year’s abrupt resignation of then first-year Superintendent David Wells.
Wells’ departure created a vacancy the board swiftly filled on an interim basis by promoting Hennessey.
At the time, Hennessey openly said he was interested in the job long-term and board members indicated they were open to that possibility.
It wasn’t a surprise when Hennessey was among the eight educators who applied for the position last November and, based on his performance, it would have been a surprise if he hadn’t been among the finalists.
If there was a surprise — and it wasn’t a particularly big one — it was the committee’s decision to recommend one finalist to the board — essentially making the job Hennessey’s to lose.
Spaulding said that didn’t happen Wednesday night.
