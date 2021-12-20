BARRE — The job of superintendent of schools in Barre is now literally Chris Hennessey’s to lose.
Short of walking away from the position he has been openly auditioning for on an interim basis for the past six months, Hennessey is suddenly one month, a couple of virtual forums and an interview away from being named superintendent of the two-town, three-school district.
A search that attracted eight candidates is down to one finalist, Hennessey — and while School Board Chair Sonya Spaulding acknowledged that may sound anticlimactic, she stressed the process won’t be over until the board makes an offer and Hennessey accepts it.
“I’m sure there will be discussion,” she said. “I’m sure it will not just be a slam dunk.”
Some, if not much of that discussion will likely be about the process and a broad-based search committee’s decision to recommend one finalist to the board after interviewing two candidates last week.
Spaulding, one of three board members who served on the committee, said she wasn’t at liberty to discuss what drove last Wednesday’s decision. However, she said all of the members present unanimously agreed to recommend Hennessey — and only Hennessey — to the full board for its consideration next month.
Spaulding stressed the decision wasn’t an attempt by the 15-member committee to play an out-sized role in selecting a permanent successor for former superintendent David Wells.
“I was part of the process, and that was never our intention,” she said, crediting the committee led by Carol Marold, the district’s human resources director.
“I don’t feel like we cut corners,” Spaulding said, noting there was ample discussion before approving a recommendation that gives the School Board two choices: hire Hennessey, or re-start the search.
In addition to Spaulding, School Directors Gina Akley and Sarah Pregent served on the committee as did a former member — Giuliano Cecchinelli II — who was unanimously recommended to fill a vacant board seat last week. The City Council will make that appointment next week and, while there were two other applicants, Cecchinelli is likely to be appointed to serve until Town Meeting Day based on the board’s recommendation.
Assuming that happens, by the time the board interviews Hennessey on Jan. 19, four of the board’s members will have served on the committee responsible for recommending him as the sole finalist.
If other board members have had issues with Hennessey’s performance, they haven’t publicly expressed them, and a Monday news release announcing he was the only finalist for the position spoke in glowing terms of the job he has done since being promoted to interim superintendent after Wells’ abrupt resignation earlier this year.
“Chris’ (Hennessey’s) experience in Barre has helped him connect with our students and staff in a positive and powerful way,” the release states, adding: “He (Hennessey) continues to make connections and foster relationships in the community through open and honest communication and establishing a physical presence in the schools.”
The release was written by Josh Allen, the district’s communications director. Allen, like Marold and Facilities Director Jamie Evans represented the district’s central office on a committee that included principals from the district’s three schools. One of them — Pierre Laflamme — was promoted to co-principal at Barre City Elementary and Middle School to fill the void created when Hennessey left that job to take over as interim superintendent. Brenda Waterhouse, principal at Spaulding High School and Erica Pearson, co-principal at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, also served on the committee, as did Ben Matthews, president of the Barre Education Association, and the union’s vice president Rachel Van Vliet.
Cecchinelli was a parent representative on the committee. Barre Town resident Terry Reil was selected as a community member and Spaulding students Grace Sham and Ronald Saldi both served.
A veteran educator, Hennessey worked in Massachusetts and New Mexico before moving to Vermont in 1996 to teach the alternative program at Spaulding High School. He went on to run a similar program at Harwood Union High School in Duxbury and made what proved to be his first Barre homecoming in 2006 when he was hired as assistant principal at Spaulding.
Hennessey held that position for seven years before accepting the job as principal of Union Elementary School in Montpelier where he lives.
In 2018, Hennessey returned to Barre to accept the co-principal’s job at the city’s pre-K-8 school. He held that position until being hired to replace Wells earlier this year.
At the time, Hennessey made it clear he was interested in the job long term and board members said they expected he would be a candidate.
Now, Hennessey is the only finalist and will be featured during a couple of virtual forums on Jan. 11. One, Spaulding said, is for the district’s staff, the other is for community members.
Hennessey will field questions from residents during the latter hour-long session that will be live-streamed as part of the search process.
The link to the public forum is youtu.be/6V6aFbX22u and those who attend are encouraged to share their feedback with School Board members, who plan to interview Hennessey at their Jan. 19 meeting.
