MONTPELIER — When it comes to development plans for the sprawling city-owned tract at the end of Country Club Road, at least one member of the city council believes it’s time to take a mulligan.
With a consultant-led design team ready to roll out three conceptual alternatives for the former nine-hole golf course this weekend, Councilor Tim Heney reiterated his belief the city doesn’t know nearly enough about the property it purchased for $3 million last year.
“I think we’re really goofing this up, and I’d rather stop it now and get it right than keep spending money on it,” Heney told his colleagues Wednesday night.
It wasn’t the first time Heney has expressed reservations about what he views as a backward process that will yield “uninformed” results.
In less than a month, the council will be asked to pick one of the three conceptual plans — all of which envision a mix of housing and indoor and outdoor recreation — and has been promised an “actionable master plan” for the property by the end of June.
Heney, who was elected to the council in March, said that is wildly premature.
“We are nowhere near ready to make decisions,” he said, suggesting it was a waste of time to ask the community — much less the council — to pick a plan at this juncture.
“The up-front due diligence that probably should have happened in the very beginning still hasn’t happened, and that’s what’s going to drive this process,” he said. “Good development is not driven by public hearings. Good development is driven by data, the facts of the site and what it will handle.”
In Heney’s view, until engineers are unleashed on the site, that remains a 134-acre mystery and “high-level cost estimates” involving infrastructure that would be needed to accommodate the three conceptual designs essentially was “spit-balling” in the absence of good information.
“I think we need a total stop on this,” he said. “We need to invest in the engineering.”
Heney was prepared to make that motion Wednesday night — canceling three upcoming community engagement forums scheduled during the next several days and regrouping. Mayor Jack McCullough dissuaded Heney.
McCullough said he was concerned the action contemplated by Heney wasn’t included on the warned agenda for the meeting and probably wasn’t appropriate.
Heney relented, and when he sought to get a “sense of the council,” vacationing City Manager Bill Fraser interjected.
A remote participant at Wednesday night’s meeting, Fraser said he appreciated the concerns raised by Heney and suggested he be added as a council representative to a design team that includes a mix of city staff and consultants.
Heney agreed. The discussion was prompted by material Fraser said was provided to the council as a courtesy prior to it being publicly discussed during the upcoming community engagement forums.
All three of the concept designs contemplate a 12-acre recreation and community zone that would be located on the portion of the partially developed portion of the property at the top of Country Club Road.
No costs associated with any recreational improvements — outdoor or indoor — are included in the cost estimates provided to the council. The cost of those improvements are part of a separate, but parallel planning process.
All three proposals would require investing an estimated $1.5 million in a pump station to provide water and sewer to the property.
Two of the three conceptual designs are largely the same and, according to estimates, would each require investing $10.9 million in constructing a nearly identical road network and subsurface utilities across the undeveloped portion of the property.
Both contemplate the eventual construction of four five-story apartment buildings that would collectively account for 196 new one- and two-bedroom units that would be built nearest the proposed recreation zone.
The notable differences between those options is the number of housing units — one would create 292; the other, 268 — and the fact that one of them incorporates eight single-family homes, in addition to multi-unit townhomes and the apartment buildings. The other only includes the apartment buildings and townhomes — creating more total units.
The estimates shared with the council don’t reflect the cost of housing construction, merely costs that would be born by the city.
The estimates peg the total cost at $15.3 million to $18.8 million, though those numbers are inflated by the $3 million purchase price.
Voters already approved a $2 million bond to finance the acquisition of the property last year and the council approved the use of $1 million from a recreation reserve fund.
Heney questioned whether the third option was even an option.
That alternative contemplates a total of 184 housing units, with 132 of them in one of three five-story apartment buildings and the balance in multi-unit townhomes.
Though that option would require a more modest investment — an estimated $7.4 million — in roads and on-site utilities and might not require the intersection upgrade, Heney said the comparatively low number of units was problematic.
“You don’t need an MBA in real estate development to know that doesn’t work,” he said.
Heney acknowledged there is excitement about the potential of the property, as well as some concern about affordability and viability.
Councilor Sal Alfano said he wasn’t prepared to pull the plug on three scheduled forums and a survey that will launch Monday, but shared Heney’s skepticism of the process.
“I’m willing to take one more step, but I can’t imagine how a master plan could be produced … without doing the kind of thing Tim (Heney) is talking about,” he said
Resident Peter Kelman agreed that it can’t, while defending the value of the community engagement efforts with respect to the Country Club Road site.
“The public engagement process is psychologically important to this town,” he said. “It’s a matter of trust — that this is not all being decided behind closed doors.”
The first of three sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the former Elks Lodge on Country Club Road.
