MONTPELIER — When it comes to development plans for the sprawling city-owned tract at the end of Country Club Road, at least one member of the city council believes it’s time to take a mulligan.

With a consultant-led design team ready to roll out three conceptual alternatives for the former nine-hole golf course this weekend, Councilor Tim Heney reiterated his belief the city doesn’t know nearly enough about the property it purchased for $3 million last year.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.