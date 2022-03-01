BARRE — Jake Hemmerick won’t be leaving the City Council, he’ll just be switching seats after capping his win or go home mayoral candidacy with a hard-fought but comfortable victory on Tuesday.
It wasn’t a landslide, but Hemmerick defeated former council member Rich Morey, 662-561, in the race to replace Lucas Herring as the city’s highest elected official.
“It’s exciting news,” Hemmerick said when informed he had just been elected Barre’s next mayor.
Hemmerick who spent all day at the polls before heading home for a shower and a slab of lasagna to await the outcome of the race, said he was pleased that voters embraced his message, liked his ideas and were comfortable with him leading the city.
Hemmerick credited Morey for a competitive race.
“It could have gone either way,” he said. “I’m really excited to get to work.”
Hemmerick’s win came on the same day his first two-year term representing Ward 1 on the City Council expired — raising the stakes in a race that saw him carry two of Barre’s three wards by similar margins.
Hemmerick defeated Morey, 300-243, in Ward 1 and, 211-149, in Ward 2, and ran a close second in Ward 3 receiving 151 votes compared to 169 for Morey.
Morey represented Ward 3 on the City Council for three years before stepping down in 2020. He was the first to declare his mayoral candidacy after Herring announced he wouldn’t be running for a third consecutive two-year term.
Hemmerick didn't enter the mayoral picture as quickly — filing the necessary paperwork minutes before the January deadline and creating the race that he won on Tuesday.
Hemmerick’s victory is part of a City Council makeover that would have been more extreme had he lost.
Hemmerick will shift to the council’s center seat while the man who served as Barre’s mayor for a record-setting 12 years — Thomas Lauzon — was elected to replace Hemmerick in one of two contested council races.
Lauzon defeated former Ward 1 council member Sue Higby, 301-254, to earn an office he’s never held before. Lauzon, who currently serves on the Planning Commission, made the jump from School Board to mayor without ever serving on the council. He stepped down in 2018 when Herring was first elected.
The council’s longest-serving member — Michael Boutin — was unopposed in Ward 2, while Michael Deering II narrowly defeated incumbent Ericka Reil, 160-145, to become the council’s newest member.
The Barre Unified School Board also experienced some turnover on Tuesday though Chair Sonya Spaulding easily defeated challenger William Toborg, 776-374, in a race for a Barre-only seat, but two other seats changed hands.
School Director Guy Isabelle stepped down from his at-large seat on the board and fellow board member Gina Akley ran in his place. So did Nancy Leclerc, who beat Akley, 1,355-1,003. Leclerc was the favored candidate in both Barre and Barre Town.
Barre Town voters settled a contested race for the seat Akley held until Tuesday. Terry Reil defeated Melissa Battah, 772-511.
The only other contested School Board race was won by Giuliano Cecchinelli II. A long-time Barre board member who was recently appointed to fill a vacancy. Cecchinelli defeated John Lyons Jr., 680-428.
