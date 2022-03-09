BARRE — Sporting two new members, a new mayor, but no masks, the City Council breezed through its first meeting since last week’s Town Meeting Day elections altered its makeup.
A week after one of its members was ousted and another was elevated to the city’s highest elected office, Mayor Jake Hemmerick presided over a cordial kickoff to what he hopes will be a productive two-year term.
Hemmerick opened by welcoming the council’s newest members, one of whom — Thomas Lauzon — held the office Hemmerick now does for a record-setting 12 years, and the other — Michael Deering II — who was just elected to his first term.
Lauzon, who was sworn into his new role by City Clerk Carol Dawes shortly before Tuesday night’s meeting began, beat former council member Sue Higby to secure the Ward 1 seat that, until last week, belonged to Hemmerick. Deering defeated incumbent councilor Ericka Reil in a contested Ward 3 race.
With Lauzon seated on his far right and Deering on his far left, Hemmerick, who earned the center seat with his victory over former councilor Rich Morey in last week’s mayoral race, said Tuesday night’s agenda was intentionally “light,” while predicting the pace will quickly pick up.
“We have a tremendous amount of work to do in the next year,” he said.
During brief remarks that were a mix of aspirations and promises, Hemmerick sought to set expectations for the reconfigured council he said reflects a welcome diversity of backgrounds and perspectives.
“Diverse boards make better decisions,” he said, adding: “I know that we can disagree, and I’m sure we will from time to time, without being disagreeable and our city will be stronger for that.”
Hemmerick, who as a council member advocated for a strategic planning initiative that is now in the process of being arranged, said that remains a key priority that he hoped would provide a shared blueprint for where the council — and the city — should invest its resources.
“We can focus on things we agree will make a big difference in the city,” he said.
Without delving into much detail, Hemmerick told councilors what they could expect from him moving forward.
“I’m going to work very hard to make space for that … diversity of opinions and to do everything I can to combat sneaky or manipulative politics,” he said, adding: “Democracy is built, on trust.”
Hemmerick vowed to run “orderly and efficient meetings” and said — absent an emergency — there would be no last-minute additions to the agenda. Councilors, he said, should expect to be well-briefed in advance of their weekly meetings.
“I don’t want anyone to feel railroaded,” he said, adding: “I’m a firm believer that good process leads to good products, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure that we spend our time wisely.”
Hemmerick promised to be accessible to the council and the community.
“My phone is on, my ears are open, and I’m going to hold routine office hours Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings,” he said, expressing some post-election excitement that was later echoed by Lauzon and Deering.
“Let’s get to work,” he said.
Hemmerick indicated he already had. Since his Town Meeting Day election, he said he had arranged bi-weekly meetings with City Manager Steve Mackenzie, met with Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson to discuss home weatherization and other issues, huddled with Lauzon and Councilor Teddy Waszazak and reached out to Superintendent Chris Hennessey.
The latter overture, Hemmerick said, involved a request for student artwork that could be displayed in Council Chambers.
It was a turbulence-free meeting — one during which Lauzon and Deering indicated they were eager to get to work in the wake of their respective elections and Lauzon displayed due deference to the man who now holds the office he once did.
Lauzon repeatedly referred to Hemmerick as “Mr. Mayor” and, at one point, joked the council’s equivalent of a “swear jar” should be created with those who mistakenly refer to him in that fashion being required to contribute $1. Proceeds, he said, could go to charity.
Lauzon, whose previous City Council service easily eclipses five of six other members combined — including Hemmerick — also joked about Waszazak being assigned as his “mentor” as part of the council’s “on-boarding process.”
It was a tight, light, action-free meeting that came of the heels of Mackenzie lifting a mask mandate in city-owned buildings that had been in place for two years and saw the manager, the mayor and council members celebrate voters’ approval of the budget and a charter change that should pave the way for a 1% local sales tax.
Mackenzie, who lobbied for the latter even as the search for his successor ramped up, predicted voters would come to appreciate their approval of a local option tax that should position the city to address its capital needs without adding to the property tax burden.
“I think it’s a huge step in the right direction,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
