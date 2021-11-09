CALAIS — Help for a depleted road crew could be coming soon, some roadside trees will be coming down and the Select Board just paved the way for high-speed internet to finally reach the tiny town office in their rural community.
On a night when he received the board’s permission to preemptively remove ash trees in the town’s right of way, Road Commissioner Alfred Larrabee said he had two promising prospects for a pair of vacant positions on what has been a chronically shorthanded road crew.
According to Larrabee, both have the necessary licenses, one has municipal plowing experience, but isn’t familiar with local roads and the other is familiar with local roads, but has no municipal plowing experience.
Larrabee didn’t rule out hiring both, noting one could start immediately and the other would likely need to relocate.
“If I feel comfortable at the interviews I’m just going to pull the trigger,” he told the board.
With wintry weather just around the corner and two vacancies that have proven hard to fill, Chairwoman Denise Wheeler encouraged Larrabee to exercise his discretion to hire and reminded him to relay information about the signing bonus the board agreed to offer last month in an attempt to attract candidates to fill vacancies that weren’t generating much interest.
Assuming one, or both, of the prospective candidates are hired they would be entitled to a series of $500 bonus payments. The first would be due after the completion of a 30-day probationary period, another after six months on the job, the third after a year, and the fourth and final installment after 18 months of employment.
Filling the two vacancies would bring the number of full-time members of the road crew, including Larrabee, to five. A retired crew member, who agreed to work part-time, has been working full-time while the crew has been shorthanded.
Larrabee said he was hopeful the crew would soon be back at full strength — including a newly created fifth full-time position that was considered a need during budget deliberations a year ago.
“It will relieve a lot of pressure,” Larrabee said of the additional manpower.
In a community where routine roadside mowing has occasionally provoked push-back from residents on some roads, Larrabee wanted the board to be aware the Conservation Commission and the town forester have suggested the road crew bust out their chainsaws and deploy a recently acquired wood chipper to deal with ash trees in the town’s right of way.
Sparked by concern over the potential for an emerald ash borer infestation, Larrabee said the proactive request made sense and could be easily be worked into the crew’s schedule. However, he said, before cutting any trees he wanted make sure the board was supportive and residents realize some trees will removed.
“I … don’t want to freak people out,” he said.
Depending on the property owner’s preference, Larrabee said wood from the trees could be cut and stacked on site and the wood chips left behind, or both could be carted off as the crew moves from project to project.
Selectman John Brabant suggested the town look for a spot where unwanted wood and wood chips could be stored and made available to residents who might be interested in them. The idea enjoyed some support and Brabant agreed to meet with Larrabee and explore some possible locations.
Meanwhile, the board, which dealt with a couple of culverts and approved a memorandum of understanding involving the potential renovation of the dam at Curtis Pond, agreed to spend up to $35,000 on a plan to string a three-quarter mile stretch of fiber optic cable from Kent Corner to the town office building. The “dark fiber” will be installed on Washington Electric Cooperative poles as part of CV Fiber’s broader plans to bring high-speed internet to Calais and other communities in its service area.
The board previously budgeted $10,000 to pay for a portion of the proposed spur, and Wheeler said she was confident the budget could absorb an additional $35,000 in order to get the work done as soon as possible.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.