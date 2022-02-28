Almost from the town’s founding in 1787, a school was kept in Montpelier. The first school house was a crude log-cabin along the Onion River near the Middlesex line (approximate to the present location of Green Mount Cemetery). The first schoolmaster was the son of the founder of Montpelier.
Jacob Davis Jr. taught lessons there from 1784 to 1791, and his students were the children of the first settlers as well as children from families living in Middlesex and along the Dog River in Berlin. Soon, another school was conducted in the home of Montpelier’s founder, Jacob Davis Sr. He had built the first frame house on lower Elm Street, a site now occupied by the Odd Fellows Hall.
In the last years of the 18th century and first years of the 19th century an educational trend made its way through New England. The “Academy Movement” spawned private schools across the fledgling republic.
Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts was established in 1792, and Montpelier incorporated Montpelier Academy in the year 1800. In that year, the population of Montpelier was 890.
At first, these early academies were open to only boys and charged a modest tuition to support their operations. In 1807 one paid fees depending upon the course of instruction. For example, the charge for grammar, arithmetic and composition was 17 cents a week. It was expected that, before admission, students should be able to “read in monosyllables and know their letters.”
In 1817, the age for admittance was set at 10 years for the study of Greek and Latin. According to historian Perry Merrill, the school’s regulations proscribed the following: “pupils were required to be polite and obedient to the preceptor, to avoid gambling, idleness, tavern-haunting, late hours abroad, profanity, intemperance, Sabbath breaking, every species of immorality and indecency.”
A building was constructed where Spring Street (then called Academy Street) meets Main Street. Although there are no drawings or paintings of the schoolhouse, a description in the Green Mountain Freeman suggests an imposing edifice.
“As one enters the town from the south, one scarcely gets fairly into the Main street before this building bursts on his view, in the distance, in all its magnificent proportions. It is situated exactly in the sharp corner formed by two nearly transverse streets, which run directly under its windows, and so near that the wagoner can strike it with his whip, as he passes on one side, and on the other reach the entrance with three bounds from his wagon,” it stated.
The architecture of the New England academies was predictable. Perhaps it was a means of conveying the building’s purpose — much as the steeple announced the function of the church. The Freeman article describes the academy building in detail:
“With one upper and one lower room, more than twenty-five feet square each, and each provided with a side room for retired study, recitations, library, apparatus, etc., as large as the most spacious bedrooms anywhere to be found in the land, there can be no doubt but that nearly sixty pupils can be here, comfortably seated, and by the exercise of a little mechanical ingenuity in erecting seats in tiers, one directly above the other, like the sleeping berths in a steamboat, more than double that number might be accommodated,” it stated.
The reporter, captivated by his own enthusiasm, incorrectly concludes, “there it will stand forever.”
Typical of most academies, the one in Montpelier was, at first, dedicated to the instruction of boys, but by 1809, it was announced that “an additional room has been fitted up in the academy for the accommodation of a ladies’ school.” A female teacher had been employed to instruct her charges in “reading, grammar, geography, painting embroidery, and the various kinds of needlework.”
An advertisement in the Watchman advised:
“Well, young ladies, how many of you design to be benefitted by the instruction given in Montpelier Academy next term? All scholars who place themselves there with the desire of improvement will be greatly benefitted. Now please remember that an ignorant young lady is a disgrace to herself and her sex, and may with justice be looked down upon,” it stated.
Merrill’s Montpelier delineates the evolution of the Washington County Grammar School. By 1813, the school’s name was changed to Jefferson County Grammar School. And when the name of the county was changed to Washington County, the name was again changed to Washington County Grammar School.
A fire destroyed the building in 1822. It was rebuilt in brick, but by the early 1840s it was deemed insufficient to the needs of the growing town and a proposal to unify Montpelier’s six districts into a union school was approved.
The Union School (Washington County Grammar School) was completed in 1859. When the new school was completed the brick academy building was removed.
Dorman Kent opined, “In 1859 at the completion of the Union school building the old grammar school building’s days were over. In 1862 it was sold with the grounds for $850 and it was soon torn down and forgotten.”
Surprisingly, there seems to be no photograph to document its appearance, but a painting by Sarah Watrous, a leading citizen of Montpelier, depicts the first academy building a year before the fire that destroyed it. Although the original painting has been lost, a woodblock representation, created for an 1835 geography textbook, survives. As depicted, Montpelier Academy (with steeple or belfry) stands along the North Branch, the largest building at that end of town.
The Union School building was later razed and a new one built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1939. It still stands at 1 Park Ave.
Over the next 100 years, additional schools were added. An elementary school was built on East State Street in 1901; and Main Street School (then a high school) was completed in 1922. Finally, the present Montpelier High School opened its doors in 1956.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre. His contributions appear regularly in The Times Argus.
