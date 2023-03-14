WILLIAMSTOWN — A select board that just welcomed two new members got off to an awkward start Monday night when it took three tries to elect one of them to serve as chair and the other was narrowly awarded a $75,370 contract to construct a pavilion on Hoyt-Seaver Field.
With former chair Jasmine Couillard and former board member Rodney Graham among those in the audience, the board struggled to select Couillard’s successor and briefly considered punting before Graham suggested that wasn’t an option.
It started, as most re-organizational meetings do, with routine nomination.
Selectman Christopher Peloquin quickly nominated newly elected board member Larry Hebert to serve as chair — a position he held for several years before losing his seat to Graham in a contested race six years ago.
Selectman Clayton Woodworth responded by nominating fellow board member Chris Wade.
Hebert’s refusal to vote for himself made resolving the head-to-head match-up mathematically challenging.
Peloquin and Scott McCarthy, who ousted Couillard from her seat on the board last week, both voted for Hebert and Woodworth and Wade were both opposed. Hebert said he wouldn’t break the 2-2 tie, but did join Peloquin and McCarthy in voting against Wade. Woodworth voted for Wade and so did Wade, but the vote on his nomination failed.
Couillard suggested a paper ballot, like one she said was used when Graham and former board member Matt Rouleau were nominated as chair years ago.
Peloquin said even if that was legal, and he doubted it was, he didn’t believe it would resolve the stalemate given the publicly stated positions of four of the board’s five members and Hebert’s reluctance to vote for himself.
Peloquin’s proposed electing Hebert as “temporary chair” and revisiting the issue at next month’s meeting. That motion failed 2-2, with Hebert abstaining again.
Then it was Hebert who got creative. He suggested the board elect a vice chair first, and wasted no time in nominating Wade.
Wade was unanimously elected, effectively taking him out of the running for chair, even as Peloquin suggested the board proceed without one, and let Wade run Monday night’s meeting and revisit the issue next month.
Graham said that wasn’t an option, and the board was obliged to elect a chair at its organizational meeting.
McCarthy nominated Hebert — again — and this time the motion passed without any dissent.
Hebert picked up where he left off before the then three-term selectman lost his seat to Graham in 2017.
Hebert was chair of the board at the time, and last week ran unopposed for the two-year seat that was occupied until Town Meeting Day by Graham.
Hebert publicly thanked Graham and Couillard for their service at the end of a session that featured an awkward decision involving the board’s other new member.
McCarthy didn’t participate in the vote that involved his construction company and some of the $511,000 remaining from the money the town was awarded under the American Rescue Plan Act. Neither did Peloquin, who serves on the recreation board, which recently solicited proposals to build a pavilion on Hoyt-Seaver Field. It received two and favored the one McCarthy submitted weeks before his election.
Among other things, McCarthy’s proposal contemplated the construction of a 30 foot-by-60 foot pavilion with a standing seam metal roof, six electrical outlets and water service for just under $95,000.
Enter Hebert, who said he had reviewed the proposal and suggested the town could save roughly $20,000 by going with a more economical channel drain metal roof that he predicted would last just as long, but cost a lot less.
“It’s just as good, if not better,” Hebert said, asking for a motion to accept McCarthy’s modified bid of $75,370 for the pavilion project.
Wade made that motion, but Hebert was forced to second it when Woodworth balked.
Woodworth expressed his strong preference for the standing seam metal roof that was originally quoted, even if it meant paying a premium.
The difference of opinion briefly threatened to stall approval of the project, which required the support of all three members who hadn’t recused themselves.
Though Peloquin didn’t participate in the vote, he did encourage Woodworth to waver in order to keep the project on track.
“For the Williamstown community and the rec (recreation) board, I think you need to move forward on this tonight,” he said.
Woodworth relented, McCarthy’s bid was accepted, and some of the remaining ARPA funds were committed.
A pricier proposal — one that contemplates lighting the local Little League field on the other end of town — is expected soon and Hebert wondered whether it is worth revisiting the board’s earlier decision to apply $342,000 of the money toward the cost of a new town garage.
Hebert was openly skeptical the money earmarked for the town garage would meaningfully change the cost of the 20-year bond, assuming it is approved by voters, and suggested it might be better spent advancing other smaller local projects.
“I just hope we think about this carefully,” he said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime situation.”
With respect to the town garage project, board members were told they will be presented with proposals from firms interested in preparing bid-ready documents for the project, as well as an estimated cost of constructing a new facility on the current site, when it meets on April 10.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.