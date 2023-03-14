WILLIAMSTOWN — A select board that just welcomed two new members got off to an awkward start Monday night when it took three tries to elect one of them to serve as chair and the other was narrowly awarded a $75,370 contract to construct a pavilion on Hoyt-Seaver Field.

With former chair Jasmine Couillard and former board member Rodney Graham among those in the audience, the board struggled to select Couillard’s successor and briefly considered punting before Graham suggested that wasn’t an option.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.