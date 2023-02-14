BARRE — Current events collided with the calendar in downtown Barre Tuesday morning, as those opposed to a school budget they say is inadequate seemingly tore a page out of Montpelier’s Valentine’s Day playbook and modified it to send a message that, well, wasn’t all heart.
Tuesday was all about hearts — just hearts — in the Capital City where, as is local custom, they were anonymously plastered around the central business district and the neighboring Capitol complex, long before daybreak.
Something similar happened in the Granite City, though those heading to work may not have noticed the not-so-subtle difference between the hearts taped to storefront windows in Barre and those on display at the same time in Montpelier.
Michael Deering did, and the Ward 3 city councilor took it upon himself to strip most of the hearts he described as “disgusting and distasteful” from the windows they were taped to overnight.
Deering, who spotted the hearts on his way to Dunkin’ Donuts for coffee shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, said he was disheartened by a display that was decidedly different than the one he’s familiar with in Montpelier.
Deering’s problem wasn’t the hearts, or even the message: “We LOVE our teachers” within their bright red boundaries. It was the simple statement beneath the hearts — “Vote NO on the school budget” — that, in his view, crossed the line.
“We love our teachers yes, but to make a political message out here — ‘vote no on the school budget’ — (I’m) not really impressed,” he said.
In many, if not most, cases what went up without permission came down the same way, though Deering said he left it to the owners of some businesses — Morse Block Deli, Pearl Street Pizza and the Vermont Bicycle Shop among them — to decide for themselves whether to keep up posters that advise passersby to vote down the $54 million budget proposed for Barre’s pre-K-12 school system.
It’s not that those looking to tank the budget think $54 million is too much; it’s that they believe the 1.5% increase it reflects is too little and are hoping a failed budget will send that message to the school board responsible for narrowly adopting it.
The divide on the board has been reflected in the community and fueled a running debate that voters in Barre and Barre Town will ultimately decide next month.
Deering has been an occasional participant in that debate and doesn’t count himself among those willing to vote against the school spending plan.
Putting his personal views on the budget aside, Deering said he was troubled by what he characterized as a “politically motivated” stunt that loosely mimicked Montpelier.
“It really wasn’t about ‘love,’ or anything regarding ‘love,’” he said, of an effort that put downtown merchants in an awkward spot given the divisive debate over the budget.
“When you don’t ask the business owner if you can put a sign in their window … that, to me, is unethical,” he said.
Deering said he did speak with some business owners before removing at least some of the hearts and obtained their permission when possible.
Forget Me Not Flowers was one of those businesses.
It’s one where business was beyond brisk on Tuesday and owner Alexis Dexter and her mother, Jo-Ann, were up to their elbows in orders and weren’t consulted about the posters taped to the windows of the shop, which is at the corner of North Main Street and Depot Square. Those posters weren’t up when they went home at 9:30 p.m. Monday, but were when they arrived at around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Jo-Ann Dexter, who said Deering requested and received permission to remove them.
“We didn’t mind the hearts,” she said, noting the budget-related message spoiled what would have been a welcome Valentine’s Day decoration.
Deering said he easily removed more than 100 of the posters that were plastered up and down North Main Street, including several that were taped to the windows of vacant buildings.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
