Barre Hearts
Valentine’s Day hearts, with a message, are taped to the window of Espresso Bueno in downtown Barre on Tuesday.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

BARRE — Current events collided with the calendar in downtown Barre Tuesday morning, as those opposed to a school budget they say is inadequate seemingly tore a page out of Montpelier’s Valentine’s Day playbook and modified it to send a message that, well, wasn’t all heart.

Tuesday was all about hearts — just hearts — in the Capital City where, as is local custom, they were anonymously plastered around the central business district and the neighboring Capitol complex, long before daybreak.

