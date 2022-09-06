BERLIN — Charter changes that would pave the way for local taxes and eliminate the long-elected office of town clerk are a public hearing and a select board vote away from being added to the November ballot.

The first public hearing didn’t draw much of a crowd late last week, but residents will have another chance to weigh in at 6 p.m. Thursday when the board convenes the second— and final — hearing at the municipal office building.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

