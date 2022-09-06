BERLIN — Charter changes that would pave the way for local taxes and eliminate the long-elected office of town clerk are a public hearing and a select board vote away from being added to the November ballot.
The first public hearing didn’t draw much of a crowd late last week, but residents will have another chance to weigh in at 6 p.m. Thursday when the board convenes the second— and final — hearing at the municipal office building.
Three discreet proposals — one that would authorize the board to impose a full slate of local option taxes in Berlin; another that would empower its five members to hand-pick future town clerks; and a third that would address an accounting headache associated with the personal property and inventory tax — are under consideration.
All three have been tentatively endorsed by board members and, except for one procedural problem, would likely have been presented to voters earlier this summer. Failure to adequately warn the public hearings that are statutorily required when considering changes to municipal charters derailed plans for a local election that would have been held in conjunction with the August primary.
While Town Administrator Vince Conti is tinkering with the language of one of the local option tax proposals, the board could be in a position to add all three proposed changes to the November ballot when it meets on Monday.
That appears the most likely outcome, as board members are eager to let voters decide whether to make some strategic amendments to the town’s charter.
Conti said last week’s hearing attracted six virtual participants, whose questions focused primarily on the timing, not the substance, of the changes now under consideration.
Two of those changes are potentially controversial and one would pave the way for a 1% sales tax that voters have resoundingly rejected twice before. The latest proposal revives the 1% sales tax, which failed by by 3-to-1 margins in 2016 and in 2001, and adds a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol.
The argument for the new taxes is that those items, and others like them, frequently are purchased by consumers who don’t live in Berlin, though the town would benefit from its share — 70% — of the revenue generated.
Based on 2019 statistics, the sales tax alone would have generated more than $510,000 in Berlin, while a 1% tax on rooms meals and alcohol would have accounted for nearly $139,000 in additional revenue.
Though the language is in the process of being revised in the interest of clarity, it won’t alter the board’s proposal local option tax revenue be used exclusively to pay for capital improvement and infrastructure projects. That, they contend, would ease the burden on the local property tax.
Town officials have long argued Berlin’s extensive commercial base is well-suited to take advantage of local option tax revenue.
When the local sales tax was first proposed in 2001, it was a relatively novel concept, and it was becoming more popular when Berlin voters rejected a local sales tax that would have been a first in the region in 2016.
Since then, voters in Barre and Montpelier each approved charter changes that imposed 1% local taxes on rooms, meals and alcohol. Earlier this year, Barre voters approved a 1% sales tax that is slated to go into effect next month.
The decision to pursue a charter change altering how Berlin fills the town clerk’s position is a comparatively new development. It stemmed from Town Clerk Rosemary Morse’s mid-year resignation in June, and a process that saw them briefly appoint Morse’s long-time assistant, Corrine Cooper, as her interim replacement, only to rescind that decision days before Morse stepped down.
The board subsequently appointed Rachel Giroux to serve as interim town clerk after tentatively agreeing to ask voters to eliminate the elected office from the charter and authorize the board to fill the clerk’s currently autonomous position by appointment.
The proposed change is similar to one voters approved in 2009, when the elected office of town treasurer was eliminated in favor of allowing the select board to appoint someone to fill those duties. The treasurer’s position has been appointed ever since.
Morse is among those who have publicly questioned the need to make the change that would replace an independently elected clerk who answers to voters with one that is accountable to the select board.
The third change that has been proposed is far less consequential and, if approved by voters, would create the potential for a limited waiver of the town’s personal property and inventory tax. The waiver would only come into play in cases when the total assessed value of personal property and inventory was $1,650 or less and, even in those cases, would require approval from the select board.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
