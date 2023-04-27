Driven by a sense of urgency that the world was changing much faster than people could prepare for, photographer and writer Peter Miller dedicated nearly 70 years to capturing the landscapes, traditions, people, and communities of Vermont before it all faded from sight and mind.

In his Waterbury gallery and in the pages of six of his books, the faces of generations of Vermonters stare back, their inner worlds coaxed forth by Miller’s camera and the nuances of his black-and-white medium.

For more on this article, go to waterburyroundabout.org

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.