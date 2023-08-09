MIDDLESEX — The hazardous materials collection site for flood-related items in Middlesex is set to close on Saturday.
According to a news release, the site, at the former Vermont State Police barracks on Route 2, will close at 4 p.m. Residents and businesses can bring flood-related hazardous materials to the site until then.
Businesses can bring up to 10 5-gallon containers of materials, according to the release. Those with larger amounts of materials are encouraged to contact the state Department of Environmental Conservation's Hazardous Materials Program at 802-828-1138.
Flood-related hazardous materials must be a part of a flood clean-out and commonly include cleaners, chemicals, paint, paint thinners and strippers, pesticides, gasoline, oil, propane and other gas cylinders, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, mercury thermostats, mercury thermometers and other dangerous or toxic wastes, according to the release. This does not include explosives, fireworks, flares, ammunition, sharps, electronics and nonhazardous flood debris or solid waste. Residents are encouraged to contact their local fire department or police for disposal of flood-related explosives, fireworks, flares and ammunition.