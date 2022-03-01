After a resounding “no” vote in November to a nearly $60 million school construction bond, voters across the six communities of the Harwood Unified Union School District on Tuesday handily passed the $42.6 million school budget for next year.
The proposed budget of $42,655,858 for the fiscal year 2022-23 won approval 1,656 to 985, according to town reports and a tally by the school district.
Voters also gave the district approval to allocate its $1,524,424 budget surplus from 2021 to the Maintenance Reserve Fund. That item passed by an even larger margin, 2,117 to 502.
For the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, results from school ballots were tabulated in each town instead of being combined and counted together. The usual cominging step was skipped to omit an additional in-person gathering of election officials. Ballots were tallied by counting machines in each municipal polling place with town clerks forwarding the results on to school district officials.
Those town-by-town results revealed that while the maintenance fund question passed in all of the six communities, the budget did not.
Duxbury voters rejected the budget by a vote of 180 against to 165 in favor. The budget won approval in Waterbury, Moretown, Fayston, Warren and Waitsfield.
Seven of the district’s 14 school board seats were on the ballot: two each in Waterbury and Duxbury, one each in Fayston, Waitsfield and Warren.
The Warren seat was the only one with competition and that came from two write-in candidates. Ashley Woods won that seat 91-56 over Ellen Kucera, according to Warren town election results from Town Clerk Reta Goss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.