Waterbury Town Clerk Carla Lawrence says ballots for the Nov. 2 school bond vote are available now.
The Harwood Unified Union School District has scheduled a special election for voters in the six member communities – Waterbury, Duxbury, Fayston, Waitsfield and Warren – to vote on a proposed $59.5 million bond to fund renovations to Harwood Union High School and an expansion at Crossett Brook Middle School.
Voting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in all of the communities.
Voters who would like to vote early may request absentee ballots now by emailing or calling their town clerk who can mail them a ballot. In Waterbury, call Lawrence at 244-8447 or email clawrence@waterburyvt.com. In Duxbury, call Town Clerk Maureen Harvey at 244-6660 or email to DuxTC@myfairpoint.net.
Voters also may cast a ballot at their town offices in person during regular office hours through Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.