DUXBURY — Less than a month into the new school year Harwood Union Middle and High School is contending with a social media prank gone too far involving vandalism and thefts.
High School Co-Principals Laurie Greenberg and Megan McDonough and Assistant Principal for the Middle School Duane Pierson addressed the topic in an email last Friday to students and parents: “This week the Harwood Community experienced some upsetting and harmful behavior spurred by the phenomenon on TikTok called ‘devious licks’ ... The actions of a few have been received by the majority of Harwood students with sadness and frustration.”
By Wednesday afternoon, the Vermont State Police had issued a news release saying that troopers from the Middlesex barracks have been working with the administration at Harwood Union High School both last week and this week “to investigate several incidents related to the social media “Devious Licks” trend” at the school.
“These incidents have involved the theft and vandalism of school property. Due to the ages of the individuals involved, the Vermont State Police is unable to release additional details regarding these incidents,” the statement said, noting that further inquiries should be directed to school administrators.
School administrators said the acts were “only perpetuated by a few at Harwood” but that “the social media craze encouraging such behavior has been participated in by many.”
The incidents occurred in the past week or so where students damaged school property and took items as part of an online dare of sorts nicknamed with the hashtag “#deviouslicks” and featured on the popular social media platform TikTok.
An online search turns up numerous news accounts of the phenomena from across the United States all this month. A USAToday headline from Sept. 15 states: “Devious licks TikTok challenge encourages students to steal soap dispensers and COVID tests.”
Many accounts trace this to an incident that was posted to TikTok in early September with a video showing that a student had stolen a box of disposable face masks at their school and referred to it as a “devious lick.”
The website UrbanDictionary.com defines the slang term “lick” as: “A successful type of theft which results in an acceptable, impressive and rewarding payday for the protagonist.”
And so it goes on social media that the post got attention and spurred many to follow with their own “devious licks.”
Before long, there were clips online showing backpacks carrying COVID-19 tests, hand soap dispensers, paper towel holders, fire extinguishers, plastic cutlery and more. In other cases, videos showed substantial property damage where restroom fixtures such as sinks and urinals and even mirrors were removed and damaged.
By Wednesday, Sept. 15, TikTok Communications announced that it was removing all posts with the “#deviouslicks” label and associated with the viral phenomena. In a message on Twitter, the company stated: “We expect our community to create responsibly — online and IRL (in real life). We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”
The phenomenon popped up at Harwood about a week or so ago and school principals addressed it directly on Sept. 17 in an email message to parents and students. Part of their message looked to parents to address the topic at home: “(W)e seek your partnership in discussing this issue with your child. We look forward to continuing to partner with you to support our children in appropriate and healthy use of social media.”
In a follow-up message on Wednesday, the principals stated progress was being made to deal with the impacts. “We have actively been addressing the harm done to our community and are grateful for the collective effort of our staff, students and families,” Greenberg, McDonough and Pierson wrote.
The principals have not said specifically what the damage at the middle and high school building has entailed, how many students were involved and what consequences they might face, or what the costs of repairs would be.
Some of the damage apparently was in restrooms as a number were closed in the past several days while repairs were done. Students Tuesday reported long lines to use the restrooms that were open and the principals in their message Wednesday thanked custodians for making the needed fixes. “We are grateful to our custodial staff for the work they have done to repair our bathrooms; all facilities are again open in the building,” they wrote.
Waitsfield Principal Kaiya Korb in the role of acting superintendent this month responded to an inquiry about the damage saying that repairs were not extensive and that they have been made. She said school officials did not want to elaborate further.
“Again, we wish to keep the focus on the role that we all play in our engagement with social media, and feeding a positive environment, rather than focusing on the actions of a few,” she said.
The principals’ message on Wednesday morning acknowledged that Vermont State Police were involved — a state police cruiser was at the school building on Tuesday. They noted that police sometimes are involved in investigating various incidents at school.
“Students or families may have seen state police at the school in the past day. There are occasionally incidents of certain types, such as theft, vandalism and/or drugs & alcohol, which in addition to the HUUSD investigation and response process, may be subject to state police investigation. Please know that no students are ever asked to speak with a police officer without prior notification and participation of a student’s family,” the message states.
The principals also praised students who ran a high school assembly on Tuesday for addressing the incidents. “Yesterday we were grateful for the work of our Seniors who at our school-wide assembly addressed the recent TikTok phenomena related acts of vandalism and theft at Harwood. These students called on their peers to consider how we uphold our values and what they wish to be the reputation of our school.”
They noted that additional discussions would happen this week during time students spend in Teaching Advisory — the equivalent to a daily homeroom setting. “Today, our school community will engage in a dialogue during Teaching Advisory to consider the impact of the harm done and how we move forward collectively to continue building a school in which we all take pride,” the principals wrote. “We look to our community to collectively support our students and children in respectfully and responsibly using our facilities.”
These incidents have occurred just as the Harwood Unified Union School Board last week decided to call a special election for Nov. 2 for voters to consider a $59.6 million construction bond that would largely renovate Harwood Union High School. About $6 million of the proposal would expand Crossett Brook Middle School to accommodate merging the seventh- and eighth-grade classes now at Harwood Union there and closing Harwood Middle School.
