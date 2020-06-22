DUXBURY – Harwood Union High School sent out 112 graduates into the world in a modified ceremony due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The school that serves Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury held a graduation ceremony Saturday where graduates and their families were asked to attend via car due to the virus that causes COVID-19. The graduates were put into 11 groups to receive their diplomas while respecting social distancing.
Principal Lisa Atwood asked the graduates “who would have thought it was going to be like this?”
“No one could have ever scripted that your senior year would go this way. Especially the last four months. Remember when we all thought proficiency based learning was going to be our biggest challenge? Boy were we wrong,” Atwood said.
She said she was happy to be hosting graduation under a tent because a couple months ago school officials thought the event would have to take place virtually due to the pandemic. She said while Saturday's event was certainly different, she was honored they were able to maintain some of the school's graduation traditions.
The commencement speaker was Greg Shepler, a social studies teacher at the school. Shepler said the class of 2020 at Harwood was joining thousands of fellow graduates in the state and over three million nationally.
“Unfortunately, most of those three million graduates won't walk across the stage this year. But Harwood Highlanders will be walking across this stage. And I thank all of those who made this right of passage possible, including the 2020 class council,” he said.
The teacher said he was sure many graduates were wondering what kind of world they were graduating into. But he said the Class of 2020 grew up with uncertainty so it doesn't phase the graduates.
Shepler said they were all born in a post-9/11 world. They grew up with a “tsunami wave” of technological growth along with a great recession.
“You've learned other phrases too, like 'too big to fail.' I'm glad that economic phrase never took hold in the classroom. 'Mr. Shepler, I'm not going to turn in that assignment.' 'Well then, you're going to fail,' 'Sorry Mr. Shepler, I'm too big to fail,'” he said.
He also brought up going through an incident where four Harwood students were killed along with a fifth student from New Hampshire in a crash in 2016. Steven D. Bourgoin was driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Williston when he hit the students. Bourgoin was sentenced last year to 30 years to life in prison.
He said the graduates wear the responsibility of improving the world like their red badge of courage.
Graduate Samuel Crafts said he wasn't entirely sure why he was picked to give a speech. Crafts said he didn't really enjoy his time in high school, but maybe that was why.
“I'm not up here to say how great everybody is and how far we're all going to go. We already know that. I think I'm going to be up here for some of the younger people here, younger siblings, other relatives. People who are still in school,” he said.
Crafts said he had advice for them on how to make the best of high school. He told them to go to prom, even if they don't have a date or think they won't have fun.
“It's something you don't want to miss out on,” he said.
Crafts told the younger students to be passionate about something, be that be sports or an instrument, books or something else. He said school will be far more bearable if they have something to enjoy.
He said it was alright to quit something, such as a class that doesn't interest them or a sport they end up not liking. Crafts told them high school was their time so they can do with it what they will.
He told the younger students to stand up for themselves and for others, even if they end up standing alone.
Graduate Lili Platt said she's grateful for the friendships she made at Harwood and the joys they've experienced, but it hasn't always been easy. Platt said they didn't finish the year together and some of them haven't seen each other in months.
She said while they shared many good times, there was also pressure to always get it right. Be that school work with a new grading system or social situations.
“We've experienced heartbreak and intensity. All of this has shaped the individuals in this class and the things we care deeply about. The things we care about enough to fight for. As we embark on the next phase of our lives, we can hold both sadness and joy for this new beginning. Our lives as young adults are just starting. We have the ability to shape our world and the systems in which we live. We can call out when people tell us our voice doesn't matter. It does,” she said.
Graduate Julianne Young said she was excited to have the opportunity to speak at graduation. Young said despite all the roadblocks and planning needed for Saturday's event, school officials never wavered in their commitment to the class.
“I don't know about all of you, but I'm certainly glad my last event at Harwood Union High School was not a Zoom meeting,” she said.
When she said she thinks of the Class of 2020, Young said the word that comes to mind is perseverance. She said that's a skill many teachers hoped the students would have when they graduated.
She said her fellow graduates must keep fighting for the goals they hope to achieve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.