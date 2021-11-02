DUXBURY — Voters in the Harwood Unified Union School District, by a nearly three-to-one margin, rejected a proposed $59.5 million bond to fund extensive high school maintenance, renovations and upgrades, and a middle school expansion.
The district’s six communities — Waterbury, Duxbury, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Fayston — had just the single school item on the Nov. 2 ballot and the tally came in at 2,599-975 against the measure, according to HUUSD School Board Chair Torrey Smith.
In an email, Smith and Vice Chair Tim Jones simply stated, “We will look forward to figuring out next steps on Wednesday, November 10,” referring to the school board’s next meeting.
The ballot item asked voters to approve borrowing up to $59,545,312 over a period of 20 years. Of that, approximately $53.5 million was to pay for work at Harwood Union High School; another $6 million was earmarked to build a new wing onto Crossett Brook Middle School.
The bulk of the proposal addressed replacing many features and systems in the high school that have reached or exceeded their expected life. The school was built in 1965 and proposed improvements included a new roof, new heating and ventilation systems, windows, insulation, flooring and lighting.
The high school project also included constructing a second gymnasium and rebuilding the running track.
The Crossett Brook work focused on adding a new wing to accommodate approximately 90-100 more seventh- and eighth-graders and about 15 more staff. Classrooms and gathering spaces were included in the design, the first expansion to the grade 5-8 facility since it was built in the late 1990s.
Ballots in the unified district were commingled and counted together for one grand total. Overall turnout of nearly 32% was as strong if not stronger than a typical Town Meeting Day election, according to town clerks. Of the 11,260 registered voters in the six towns, 3,587 cast ballots. Turnout ranged from 27.8% in Waterbury to 37.5% in Waitsfield. Duxbury had 37% of its voters participate; Warren had 31.3%; Fayston 32.4% and Moretown 33.5%, all according to reports from municipal clerks.
About a third of those who voted did so early either by mail or in person prior to Tuesday. In Waterbury, for example, Town Clerk Carla Lawrence said many local residents came in to pay their property taxes which are due this Friday and they voted at the same time.
