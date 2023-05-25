DUXBURY — A little more than a year after learning that its school district was using restraint and seclusion with students at an alarming rate, the Harwood Unified Union School District School Board has adopted a new policy that bans the practices starting in the fall.

The move means that the school district covering Waterbury, Duxbury, Moretown, Waitsfield, Fayston and Warren will have stricter guidelines in place than state policy allows when it comes to employees and contracted staff who need to manage challenging student behaviors.

For more on this article, go to waterburyroundabout.org

