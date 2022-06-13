DUXBURY — For two days during the final week of school, Harwood Union Middle/High School flew the Pride flag to acknowledge June as Pride month.
The flag was raised last Thursday and Friday, June 9-10, after the Harwood Unified Union School Board voted unanimously on June 8 to approve the request under a new flag policy in the district that allows for flags other than the U.S. and Vermont flags to be flown on school grounds.
School board member Lisa Mason, of Moretown, made the motion to approve the request referring to a student essay that accompanied it. “I’m in strong support, and I’m really glad that (the student) took the bravery to come forward and write about (their) experience. I think that was extremely vulnerable and a lot of people will benefit from that.”
The request was submitted by science and math teacher Elizabeth Gravelle on behalf of students who prepared the proposal that asked to fly the flag for the remaining student days of school in June, a national month to acknowledge the LGBTQIA+ community.
A two-page essay was included with the request, written by a student who identifies as nonbinary and detailing painful experiences of harassment and bullying over five years at Harwood Middle and High School.
The student wrote that the symbolic step of flying a flag would be in keeping with the school’s mission and goals as stated in the student handbook that stress valuing every individual.
It would be viewed as a first step in a positive direction to show “that the school recognizes queer students instead of pushing them aside and not really doing anything to actively support them,” the student wrote. Seeing the flag would make queer students “feel seen and heard,” and it would build on efforts by student activists and supportive faculty this year “to establish safe spaces.”
The school district’s new flag policy also requires letters of support from a teacher and the building principal along with a survey from the school where a request is being made.
A letter from high school English teacher Tedin Lange also accompanied the flag request. Lange is the advisor to Harwood’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance student group which had 41 members this school year, half of whom attended weekly meetings. Lange said that the group has worked for three years to have the high school add a gender marker to class attendance lists in the online class scheduling program. It also worked with the Mad River Valley Libraries Association and Outright Vermont to host a book discussion and it offered a reading block in the school schedule titled Queer Voices that had 39 students participate.
“Our LGBTQIA+ students are active members of the school community who have an extended history of promoting a safe and inclusive school environment. Although the majority of their peers are supportive, members continue to face negative comments in public spaces at Harwood,” Lange wrote. “Flying this flag would acknowledge and support this significant group of students.”
In their letter of support for the request, Harwood Union High School Co-Principals Laurie Greenberg and Megan McDonough said that the school “continues to work towards being a school community where all students and staff feel safe — seen, heard, respected and understood,” quoting the first goal for the school in the student handbook.
The principals acknowledged student efforts this year to specifically consider how those who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community can feel a sense of belonging at the school. “This work has included consideration of how to ensure equity of access to bathrooms and accurate use of pronouns when a substitute is teaching. Flying the Pride flag at Harwood would reflect the continued work of our community to create space where all feel respected,” they wrote.
Harwood students who worked on the Pride flag request also distributed a one-question survey by email to middle and high school staff and students. It asked whether a Pride flag should be flown on the school flagpole during Pride month.
Over a two-week period, the survey received 286 responses with 250 yes replies (87.4%) and 36 no responses (12.6%).
The flag request to the school board also suggested that in the future the flag be flown for student days in June. Board members noted that the policy doesn’t allow for the approval to apply to a subsequent year.
“If a group wanted to request to fly it again, then they could. That was my interpretation,” said Board Chair Kristen Rodgers.
The flag was added to the flagpole in front of the school during the school day on June 9 while classes were in session. Co-Principal McDonough in an email last Thursday said the flag was hung without any special ceremony or student gathering.
“The students only decided yesterday that if the board approved, they wanted the flag raised for now without ceremony but rather as an acknowledgment in the next two days that they are seen here as part of the student body,” McDonough said. “This came with additional feelings of gratitude for the community’s recognition and greater celebrations during Pride month this year.”
Earlier in the week, middle and high school students gathered for a joint assembly to acknowledge Pride month that featured a variety show led by a drag queen entertainer from Burlington. The assembly included a Pride-themed spelling bee and stories.
Correspondent Cheryl Casey contributed to this report.
