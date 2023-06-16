BARRE — A Hartford man accused of stealing catalytic converters has picked up more such charges.

David H. Gilmore, 45, pleaded not guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre on Monday to six felony counts of grand larceny and six felony counts of unlawful mischief. If convicted, Gilmore faces a maximum sentence of 90 years in prison. He was released on conditions.

