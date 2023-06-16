BARRE — A Hartford man accused of stealing catalytic converters has picked up more such charges.
David H. Gilmore, 45, pleaded not guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre on Monday to six felony counts of grand larceny and six felony counts of unlawful mischief. If convicted, Gilmore faces a maximum sentence of 90 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Sgt. Brian Hoar, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit police received a report on Oct. 20 stating multiple catalytic converters had been stolen from vehicles at AJ’s Sunoco on Washington Street on Oct. 17. Hoar said converters had been cut off six vehicles, all Subarus, with damage to the vehicles estimated at over $50,000 total.
He said the owner of the business reported finding Diablo brand reciprocating saw blades on the ground near where the vehicles were parked. Hoar said swabs from the blades were sent to the Vermont Forensic Lab to check for DNA, but none could be obtained from them.
Hoar said surveillance footage from the business showed a gold SUV pulling into the parking lot. He said the driver stayed in the vehicle while a passenger, later identified as Gilmore, got out and is recorded working around and under the vehicles that had their converters stolen. He said Gilmore is seen taking items from the vehicles to the SUV.
He said the video was shared with other law enforcement agencies. Hoar said police in Bradford recognized Gilmore in the video and reported they had spoken with him about catalytic converter thefts that he had admitted to. He said Gilmore was interviewed by police about the thefts in Barre and reported he didn’t recall stealing converters there.
In October, Gilmore pleaded not guilty in Windsor County criminal court to felony counts of grand larceny and unlawful mischief, as well as misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release, petit larceny and attempted unlawful mischief. If convicted on those charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 16 years and three months in prison.
Trooper Brian Jordan, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit for those charges, catalytic converters were reportedly stolen from vehicles at Tony’s Used Autos in Hartland on Oct. 19. Jordan said surveillance footage from the business showed a vehicle pulling into the business. The trooper said two people, a male and female, are seen exiting the vehicle and they start cutting converters off other vehicles.
The description of the vehicle the pair arrived in is similar to the vehicle seen on the footage in Barre, according to court records.
On Oct. 22, Jordan said police responded to a report of vandalism in Norwich. He said Gilmore was found by police lying in a bush next to a Subaru, with power tools nearby. He said Gilmore was trying to remove the catalytic converter from the vehicle but was spotted before he could finish.
While in custody, Jordan said he interviewed Gilmore about the thefts in Hartland. He said Gilmore confirmed the vehicle seen on surveillance footage driving onto the business’ property was his, and it was him seen on the footage.
He said Gilmore reported he was at the business to look at a motorcycle. Jordan said Gilmore admitted he and the woman then proceeded to steal catalytic converters from other vehicles there.
The trooper said Gilmore also admitted to stealing converters from vehicles in Fairlee and East Thetford.