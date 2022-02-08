BARRE — The search for Barre’s next police chief boiled down to a choice between two deputies and while City Manager Steve Mackenzie has offered the job to the one who hails from Hartford, the city already employs the other and that isn’t expected to change.
After privately briefing city councilors on his decision Tuesday night, Mackenzie confirmed Braedon “Brad” Vail, who has served as deputy chief of the Hartford Police Department for the past nine years, has verbally agreed to accept the position.
Mackenzie said a formal employment offer is in the works and Vail is expected to fill the vacancy created last October when Tim Bombardier retired after serving for 15 years as Barre’s top cop.
In the interim, those duties have fallen to Deputy Chief Larry Eastman, who, Mackenzie said, was the other finalist for the chief’s job.
“I had the luxury of a difficult decision,” Mackenzie said. “It wasn’t a slam dunk by any means.”
In the end, Mackenzie gave the nod to Vail — a decision, he said, was based, at least in part, on the conclusions and recommendations of a 10-member advisory committee that included Bombardier, Washington County States Attorney Rory Thibault and Councilor Teddy Waszazak.
Mackenzie said Vail’s “32 years of progressively responsible law enforcement experience,” and his educational background also contributed to the decision.
According to Mackenzie, the committee generally agreed that while the department isn’t in need of “a major change in mission or focus,” it could benefit from an “independent assessment” that would be difficult for an in-house candidate to provide.
“The thinking was it would be healthy to have a new chief with … a cold set of eyes take a fresh look at what we’re doing,” he said.
Mackenzie said Vail’s boasted a somewhat thicker resume than Eastman’s.
“As good a candidate as Larry (Eastman) was, Braedon (Vail) is extraordinarily well qualified,” he said.
According to Mackenzie, part of that is attributable to the fact Vail’s law enforcement career began eight years before Eastman’s, though their career arc is similar.
Vail’s law enforcement career began in 1990 when he took a job as a beat cop in Hardwick — a position he held for three years before joining the Hartford Police Department as a patrolman in 1993.
Vail served in that capacity for more than five years before steadily moving up the ranks. He was promoted to sergeant in 1998, captain in 2011, and deputy chief in 2013.
Vail’s run as deputy chief in Hartford continued through the now year-old resignation of former chief Phillip Kasten. Vail was briefly appointed to serve as interim chief following Kasten’s departure last February, and officials there are only now readying to launch a formal search for the department’s next police chief.
Meanwhile, Eastman has spent all but two of his 24-year career with the Barre department. He started as a patrolman, was promoted to detective and has served for the last four years as deputy chief under Bombardier.
Mackenzie said his since-confirmed presumption that Eastman would remain with the department despite being passed over for promotion was also a consideration.
“We are fortunate that Larry (Eastman) plans to remain with the department and has committed to working with the new chief (Vail) as an integral part of the new leadership team,” he said.
Mackenzie made the decision Friday, shared it with Eastman at the time, but held off on making the announcement until after he had an opportunity to brief the council on his decision.
Vail, who earned his associates degree from Champlain College in 1989 and returned to collect his bachelors degree in community forensics in 2014, has since obtained his masters of business administration degree from Herzing University. He also holds a certificate of achievement in criminal justice education from the 265th session of the FBI National Academy at the University of Virginia.
Vail, who is both a Rotarian and a reading mentor in Hartford, has served as a member of the board of the Hartford Community Coalition since 2014. The coalition provides community support to those dealing with issues associated with substance abuse, mental health, and poverty.
Mackenzie said Vail’s official start date is uncertain and will hinge on the completion and acceptance of a formal employment offer, as well as whatever notice he provides to the Hartford Police Department.
Until Vail comes on board, Eastman will continue to serve as acting chief of the department.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
