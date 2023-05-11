BARRE — Though the deal nearly fell apart again at the last-minute, Harley Breer has reached a plea agreement with the state that resolves his latest criminal cases.
Breer, 53, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of unlawful mischief with a habitual offender enhancement. He pleaded no contest to two felony counts of obstruction of justice, admitted to two probation violations, and was discharged from probation.
Breer was sentenced to four to 10 years to serve on the obstruction convictions, with credit for time served. He was sentenced to five years to life, all suspended, on the unlawful mischief conviction. Once Breer is released from prison, he will be placed on probation again for up to 20 years, with a midpoint review that could see him supervised for 10 years. If he violates his probation conditions, the suspended sentence of five years to life could be imposed.
The state amended a felony count of escape with a habitual offender enhancement to unlawful mischief with a habitual offender enhancement, per the plea agreement. The state also dismissed a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, a felony count of extortion and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release, as well as additional violations of probation.
Breer is housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport and has been in custody since his arrest in April 2021.
Breer assaulted a man on Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield on April 9, 2021, according to court records. Vermont State Police responded and made contact with Breer, but reported he fled into the woods after he was shot by police with a beanbag. Breer had sued members of the State Police, claiming excessive force from being shot, but a judge dismissed the suit, stating his criminal cases had to resolve before he could bring such a lawsuit.
After the alleged assault, Breer went on the run for several days. During that time, police said he left the victim a message on the victim’s phone stating he and the victim were “playing rough” during the alleged assault. Breer instructed the victim to fill out a sworn statement about the incident, according to court records. One of his obstruction of justice convictions stems from this conduct.
Breer was spotted by a State Police trooper coming out of the woods in Marshfield on April 14, 2021, and was peacefully taken into custody.
For the second obstruction conviction, while in custody, police said Breer wrote letters to third parties with the intention of sending messages to the assault victim. Police said Breer told the victim not to betray him again and questioned how the victim could claim Breer assaulted him.
Breer admitted Wednesday to cutting off his electronic ankle monitor in April 2021 while on the run. That conduct led to the unlawful mischief conviction.
Breer had the monitor on because he was on probation at the time of the alleged assault.
In May 2020, Breer pleaded no contest to felony counts of aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.
According to court records for that case, Breer grabbed a woman he had been seeing and slammed her head into the center console of his truck about three times in Marshfield in September 2018.
In May 2017, Breer entered into a plea agreement with the state and was sentenced to 20 to 45 years to serve, all suspended with credit for time served, and placed on probation for 45 years on a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone.
According to court records for that case, Breer beat a woman in November 2011 and left threatening voice messages on her phone. He reportedly stole the woman’s car and went on the run before being captured in New Hampshire.
Breer was convicted in 1999 in a high-profile kidnapping case, and previously spent eight years in prison in that case.
Breer was close in February to changing his pleas on his latest charges, but the deal fell apart.
It nearly fell apart again Wednesday. Breer had been representing himself in the criminal charges he faced, while attorney Amanda Kitchen represented him on the probation violations. Kitchen, Breer and Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly had been working on the plea agreement.
Breer reported Wednesday he wasn’t aware that he faced a possible life sentence if he violated his probation conditions. He said he thought the sentence was capped at 20 years, not life, and didn’t understand the 20 years only applied to the length of probation.
Attempts were made to get Donnelly to reduce the suspended sentence down from life in an effort to preserve the deal, with Judge Michael Kupersmith telling the prosecutor that Breer would be in his 70s if he did have to serve a 20-year prison sentence because he violated his probation conditions. But Donnelly held firm, stating Breer signed the plea agreement with the life sentence included and that was the only offer the state would be making.
Judge Kupersmith was ready to withdraw the agreement and set the cases for trial when Breer said he would go forward with the agreement with the life sentence included.
Donnelly asked Kupersmith to accept the deal because the state believed it was a fair resolution.
“As this court is well aware, this case has been the subject of a lot of litigation and a lot of negotiation between the state and the defense. And the state believes that this is a fair sentence which adequately protects public safety, considers the victim’s input and their participation in this process in future trials, as well as giving Mr. Breer a chance,” the prosecutor said.
Breer apologized for taking up the court’s time and thanked the judge for his leniency in letting the sides work out the agreement.
Judge Kupersmith said Breer is nearly 54 years old.
“You’re really getting too old to be fooling around with this stuff any longer,” the judge said.
He encouraged Breer to steer clear of the victim.
Judge Kupersmith noted it was sad that Breer has spent so much of his life behind bars.
“But you’re the guy who controls it,” the judge said, adding he hopes Breer learns some self-control and some better ways to handle anger and frustration.
According to Breer’s probation conditions, he can only reside in Washington County for 60 days once released and must work on securing housing out of the county that is approved by the Department of Corrections. Though as long as he’s making a good-faith effort to secure that out-of-county housing, being unable to find housing cannot be used as the basis for a probation violation.
Breer also must complete mental health, anger management and risk reduction programming.
