BARRE — With 13 contracts covering every unionized worker in the local granite industry set to expire at the end of the month, negotiations are just getting started.
That isn’t unusual. When it comes to the industry that put Barre and neighboring Barre Town on the map before there was a boundary separating them, it is on par from previous years.
However, this year is different, and not just because business is booming, inflation is off the charts, and there is palpable pressure for wages to keep pace.
This year is different because for the first time in years, the entire industry is facing the same April-ending deadline at once.
It may not be unprecedented, but if it’s happened previously it was before Matt Peake took over as business agent of the Granite Cutters Association — one of two unions with multiple contracts about to expire.
“This is the first time in my 30 years of doing this that every contract is expiring at the same time,” he said, noting that goes for the six unions he’ll be negotiating in coming weeks and the seven that cover workers organized under the auspices of the United Steelworkers of America.
When you add them up, several hundred workers will be affected by the just-started round of negotiations.
Most of those workers — the ones that actually craft monuments and other stone products produced at area plants — are members of the Granite Cutters Association. The balance are steelworkers. They operate cranes, trucks and forklifts used to moved finished and uncut stone as part of the manufacturing process, as well as the dozens employed in Rock of Ages’ quarry division.
There is only one contract for those employed in what is known locally as the “Quarry Group,” and those negotiations are handled by the Steelworkers union.
In every other case — from Joe’s Custom Polishing mom-and-pop operation to Rock of Ages mammoth manufacturing plant — there are two contracts. One of them is negotiated by Peake on behalf of his people and the other by Ray Bettis, president of the local steelworkers union.
That means Bettis has seven contracts to negotiate by the end of the month; Peake has six, which he says is more than he has ever had this time of year.
“I don’t know how I’m going to keep my head straight,” Peake said heading into a weekend spent crunching numbers and preparing proposals for each separate set of negotiations.
Peake was readying for a week that began and will end with bargaining sessions with granite executive Bob Pope.
On Monday, open negotiations with Pope involving a successor agreement to the expiring four-year contract — one of two — covering employees at Swenson Granite Co. He’ll be meeting again with Pope on Friday to focus on Rock of Ages’ manufacturing division.
“It’s a busy week,” Peake said.
On Tuesday, Peake was scheduled to open negotiations with Kerry Zorzi, owner of Adams Granite Co. On Wednesday, he’ll be swapping proposals with Tom Gandin. Gandin is the lead negotiator for area manufacturers, including his own business — Gandin Brothers Inc. — who are all part of a collective known locally as the “Downtown Group.” That contract covers most area manufacturers.
On Thursday, Peake will open negotiations with Mark Gherardi of Buttura & Gherardi Granite Artisans.
Like Swenson, Adams, the Downtown Group, and Joe’s Custom Sand Polishing, Buttura is approaching the end of separate four-year contracts.
Negotiating all of those contracts in 2018 was a heavy lift, but it just got heavier when you add Rock of Ages manufacturing division to the mix. The Rock of Ages contract, which will be the subject of Peake’s week-ending session with Pope, had been off-cycle until the two agreed last year negotiating another multi-year contract in the middle of a pandemic didn’t make sense. With a four-year agreement that was negotiated in 2017 about to expire, the two sides settled on a one-year extension that essentially increased hourly wages by 60 cents and left everything else, from health insurance to pension plans as is.
The thinking at the time was to push more substantive negotiations to more “normal times,” and while the pandemic appears to be fading, inflation and the economy are both interesting wrinkles.
“These are unique times,” Peake said.
There isn’t a contract about to enter its next year that can provide a benchmark for the first year of potential settlements. Economic uncertainty and inflation are both wild cards that put pressure on negotiations.
“Trying to negotiate even a three-year contract is going to be difficult for everyone involved,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
