BARRE TOWN — More than 100 unionized workers at two granite manufacturing plants facing a looming transition no longer have to worry about their next labor contract. It’s already a done deal.
In a typical year, negotiations involving two contracts that are set to expire at the end of the month would just be getting started. However, this isn’t a typical year — a fact that prompted the head of one of the two labor unions with contracts in play to reach out to the lead negotiator for Rock of Ages and suggest the collective bargaining equivalent of a punt.
Though Matt Peake has negotiated dozens of labor agreements in his 30 years as business agent for the Granite Cutters Association, he said the logistical issues posed by the pandemic were cause for pause this year.
“How do you negotiate a contract during COVID?” he asked, acknowledging virtual bargaining is possible, but has its limitations.
According to Peake, some of the workers he represents have spotty internet service, others don’t have computers, and even if those weren’t obstacles, his strong preference is the familiar face-to-face format that can’t happen right now.
That thinking prompted Peake to pick up the phone and call Bob Pope, chief operating officer emeritus for Rock of Ages, and propose a status quo solution with respect to everything but wages.
Peake said Pope was initially receptive, but had to consult with executives of Polycor Inc. — the Canadian stone giant that announced the mammoth merger with Rock of Ages and its parent company Swenson Granite Co. in 2016, and added Barre-based Granite Industries of Vermont to the fold the following year.
Polycor authorized Pope to entertain what amounts to a pair of one-year extensions to the expiring 4-year contracts that were ratified by the workers employed at Rock of Ages’ manufacturing plant in Barre Town in 2017.
Most of those workers — the ones that actually craft monuments and other stone products produced at the plant — are members of the Granite Cutters Association. The balance, who operate cranes, trucks and forklifts used to move finished and uncut stone as part of the manufacturing process, are represented by the United Steelworkers of America.
With Pope and Polycor open to the idea, Peake pitched his proposal to Ray Bettis, president of the local steelworkers union, who agreed to present it to his members.
Peake said both bargaining units overwhelmingly ratified the agreements 2 weeks ago and will receive an hourly wage hike of 60 cents starting May 1. No other contractual provisions, from health insurance on down, will change.
“I think this was the best route for everybody,” Peake said.
So does Pope.
“Everyone is still kind of feeling like we’re in a pandemic bubble,” he said Thursday. “This was not a time for hard-fought negotiations.”
Pope, a veteran of the local granite industry who has negotiated even more contracts than Peake through the years, said the wage increase was well-deserved and no other issue was so pressing it couldn’t wait for a return to “more normalized times.”
Pope said the granite industry as a whole has managed to navigate the pandemic with relatively few outbreaks, credited the unions for being “cooperative” and workers for doing their part.
“Kudos to our employees for showing up to work and following the protocols,” he said.
By all accounts business has been good for the granite industry noted for its memorial manufacturing.
“In my 30 years as business agent … I’ve never seen plants working my people overtime in March,” Peake said.
“It’s sad to say, but it’s COVID,” he said.
The just-ratified contracts cover employees at Rock of Ages’ manufacturing plant and the Granite Industries plant even as Polycor readies to restructure those operations.
Though the Granite Industries plant in Barre is still producing monuments, Pope said Polycor is investing in upgrades to the Rock of Ages’ plant to accommodate the consolidation of monument manufacturing under one roof.
In the next few months, Pope said monument manufacturing would be suspended at the GIV plant, which would be retooled to create overflow capacity for nearby Swenson Granite, which produces granite curbing and other landscaping materials. The transition has been slowed as result of pandemic-related delays, but should happen this summer, he said.
Anticipating the change, Peake said employees at GIV, who would technically be about to enter the final year of a 4-year contract they negotiated in 2018, were shifted Jan. 1 to the Rock of Ages’ manufacturing contract.
The 60-cent pay raise that is included in the extension mirrors the wage hike GIV employees would have received under their old contract and is consistent with the increases reflected in nearly a dozen other contracts — some Granite Cutters and some Steelworkers — that are all set to expire a year from now. The contract for Rock of Ages’ workers in Rock of Ages’ quarry division, and Swenson Granite are both on that list.
While this April will be unusually quiet for Pope, Peake and Bettis, next April will be anything but as all of those contracts, as well as the two that were just extended, will have to be renegotiated.
“A year from now it’s going to be a complete bear for me,” Peake said. “All of the contracts are up.”
