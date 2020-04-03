RUTLAND — Harbor Freight Tools hopes to build a store off Route 7 behind Aldis.
The California-based company has more than 1,000 stores nationwide, including one in Burlington. This would be its second Vermont location. The company is known as a hardware store specializing in tools.
“I hear consumers saying, ‘I didn’t even know there was a tool for that,’” said developer Jim Reilly, who is overseeing the application and construction process for the company.
Application paperwork filed with the city zoning office shows plans for a 15,630-square-foot building. Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said the property crosses the city-town line. She said the city’s review will focus on impact to city services, getting in water and sewer connections and the buffer to adjoining neighbors, while it will be subject to zoning in the city and Act 250 review in the town.
Company spokesman Craig Hoffman said the 43-year-old chain carries specialty automotive tools, power tools, welding supplies and shop equipment. He said they deal directly with manufacturers, allowing them to offer their own brands and cutting out the cost of a middle man.
“We provide tools to everyone in the community, whether you’re a homeowner or a contractor,” he said. “We are proud to be members of the communities we are in and we give back to them.”
Hoffman said they have a “tools for schools” program and scholarships for shop students. He also said they recently donated their entire supply of N95 masks to hospitals near their stores.
“We’ll be making the same commitment to being good community members in Rutland,” he said.
Hoffman and Reilly said they hope to have the store open by the latter half of next year.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
