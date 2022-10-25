MONTPELIER — A different kind of mask mandate — “don’t wear them” — will be enforced for a day in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District on Monday because, well, Halloween.

For the first time since before the pandemic Oct. 31 will be a school day and parents in Montpelier and Roxbury are being advised their children should wait until after school is dismissed on Monday to put on whatever costumes they might want to wear when they head out trick-or-treating.

