MONTPELIER — A different kind of mask mandate — “don’t wear them” — will be enforced for a day in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District on Monday because, well, Halloween.
For the first time since before the pandemic Oct. 31 will be a school day and parents in Montpelier and Roxbury are being advised their children should wait until after school is dismissed on Monday to put on whatever costumes they might want to wear when they head out trick-or-treating.
Part of the justification for the change — and it is a change — is a “policy” that isn’t really a “policy,” but ironically masquerades as one in the student handbook.
It looks like a policy, reads like a policy and is actually described as a “policy,” but Superintendent Libby Bonesteel confirmed Tuesday you won’t find “Role of Religion in the Schools” among the district’s board-adopted “policies.”
You will find it in the student handbook, and that’s the language school principals are leaning on as they collectively communicate their expectations for a costume-free Monday.
The “policy” states, in pertinent part: “… There shall be no school-initiated or -sanctioned formal or informal celebration or observance of religion, religious holidays or religious festivals.”
Montpelier High School Principal Jason Gingold quoted that language in this week’s edition of the school’s newsletter and went on to articulate what he indicated was the shared view of the district’s four principals.
“… We have this policy in place to support all students, from different backgrounds, beliefs and socio-economic statuses,’” Gingold wrote, adding: “In accordance with our policy across the district each school is not allowing costumes to be worn at school … on Monday.’”
It might be hard to tell these days, but Halloween — “All Hallow’s Eve” — has religious roots and is celebrated on the evening before All Saints Day.
“… The principals decided that there was enough to deal with this year and did not want costumes,” Bonesteel wrote in an emailed response to questions posed by The Times Argus.
One of those questions involved the “policy” cited by Gingold, which she acknowledged isn’t technically a policy, while echoing some of the rationale expressed by Gingold.
“… There is a religious meaning to Halloween that has been buried in American culture (and) there are also profound reasons that have to do with socio-economic status (not to celebrate Halloween in schools),” she said.
The shift got an assist from the calendar. Last year Halloween fell on a Sunday, and the year before that it fell on a Saturday.
This time last year school newsletters were promoting a Halloween-themed Fall Festival sponsored by MRPS PIE (Partners in Education) to raise money to support the broader school community. That Oct. 31 festival fell on a Sunday and was capped with a costume parade led by Mayor Anne Watson that kicked off Montpelier Alive’s merchant-fueled downtown trick-or-treating event.
Though the MRPS PIE’S annual Fall Festival was held earlier this year, Bonesteel indicated families are encouraged to make the annual rounds downtown and then in their neighborhoods after “a typical day of school.”
Though it has been three years since Halloween fell on a school day, Bonesteel doesn’t remember it being that big of a deal during her five-year tenure.
It once was, according to Barre Superintendent Chris Hennessey, who left his job as principal at Union Elementary School in Montpelier the same year Bonesteel was hired.
Fast-forward five years and Hennessey indicated school administrators in Barre were “taking the exact same approach” with respect to Halloween as their counterparts in the Montpelier-Roxbury district “for the same reasons.”
Though “spirit week” starts next week in the two-town, three-school Barre district, Hennessey said there will be no Halloween costumes, candy or classroom celebrations on Monday.
Long before Burlington and Charlotte made headlines for canceling Halloween celebrations in 2019, for reasons similar to those cited by Gingold in Montpelier, administrators at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School misjudged community reaction to a decision to cancel Halloween parades and parties at the school. Thanks to a hastily arranged online petition that signed by roughly 450 residents that decision was reversed in time for Halloween activities to proceed as usual in 2015.
Halloween hasn’t been expelled from schools in the Washington Central Unified Union School District. At least one of those schools — Calais Elementary School — will hold its annual Halloween costume parade before students are dismissed Monday afternoon.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
